Explosion in Ankara

Firefighters prepare to extinguish fire after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency

1 / 13
Emergency workers help an injured person on the ground near the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mustafa Kirazli/Cihan News Agency

2 / 13
A firefighter vehicle is seen near the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mustafa Kirazli/Cihan News Agency

3 / 13
A police officer gestures as he walks at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mustafa Kirazli/Cihan News Agency

4 / 13
Cars of emergency services arrive after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

5 / 13
An ambulance arrives, with the fire seen in background, close to the site of an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

6 / 13
A firefighter vehicle is seen near the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mustafa Kirazli/Cihan News Agency

7 / 13
Turkish police officers block a street after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

8 / 13
A vehicle of firefighters is parked next to the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency

9 / 13
Cars of emergency services arrive after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

10 / 13
A Turkish police officer closes a street after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

11 / 13
Turkish police officers close a street after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

12 / 13
Firefighters prepare to extinguish fire after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency

13 / 13
Family politics

Next Slideshows

When support for the presidential candidates runs in the family.

Feb 17 2016
Migrants wait decisions on their fate at a refugee deportation registry center in Germany.

Feb 17 2016
A German shorthaired pointer wins "Best in Show".

Feb 17 2016
A look at the government forces, rebel groups and militias fighting for control of Syria.

Feb 16 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Our top sports photography of the day.

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

