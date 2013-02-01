Explosion in Mexican skyscraper
People stand underneath the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. An explosion rocked the Mexico City headquarters of Pemex on Thursday, killing one person, injuring more than 20 others and causing extensive damage to the building. A local emergency official said one person had died in the blast and 22 others were injured. Another four people were trapped inside the skyscraper, the official said. The blast, which media reports said was caused by machinery exploding, occurred in the basement, emergency officials said. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Paramedics wheel an injured person to a helicopter at the parking lot of the state-run oil company Pemex after an explosion in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Police helicopters are stationed in the parking lot of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
An injured person is transported on a stretcher the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias
An injured man is being transported in an office chair outside the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias
An injured woman is being transferred to a stretcher outside the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias
A soldier stands guard near the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias
Shattered windows are seen on one side of the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias
An elderly man is being helped outside the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias
Ambulances and rescue personnel are seen on a street outside the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
Two women react while leaving the premises of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias
Police block a street leading to the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex (pictured in the background) in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Ambulances arrive at the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Soldiers are seen on a street outside the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A man wheels an injured Pemex's employee as she leaves Pemex hospital in Azcapotzalco in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Relatives of Pemex's employees wait for information of their family members outside Pemex hospital in Azcapotzalco in Mexico City January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
