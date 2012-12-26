Explosion in Nigeria
Firefighters use a crane to try extinguish a fire after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in the Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A water tanker belonging to the Lagos fire service is parked in front of a building after explosives stored in it exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde...more
Smoke rises from a building after fireworks stored in it exploded in a densely populated area in the Isale Eko district of Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Rescue officials prepare to remove a victim placed in a polythene bag after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye more
Policemen pick up samples from the rubble after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in the Isale Eko district of Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire, after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Volunteers try to extinguish a fire, after explosives stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A man carries a box through smoke from an explosion of fireworks stored in a building exploded a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A man carries a box, as smoke rises from a building after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A man carries boxes as he walks through debris after a building storing fireworks exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
People watch smoke rising from a building after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
An electric pole lies on the ground behind people after explosives stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A man stands in front of a burning store in a building, after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
