Pictures | Wed Dec 26, 2012 | 3:00pm EST

Explosion in Nigeria

<p>Firefighters use a crane to try extinguish a fire after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in the Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Firefighters use a crane to try extinguish a fire after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in the Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A water tanker belonging to the Lagos fire service is parked in front of a building after explosives stored in it exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Smoke rises from a building after fireworks stored in it exploded in a densely populated area in the Isale Eko district of Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Rescue officials prepare to remove a victim placed in a polythene bag after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Policemen pick up samples from the rubble after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in the Isale Eko district of Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Firefighters try to extinguish a fire, after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Volunteers try to extinguish a fire, after explosives stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A man carries a box through smoke from an explosion of fireworks stored in a building exploded a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A man carries a box, as smoke rises from a building after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A man carries boxes as he walks through debris after a building storing fireworks exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>People watch smoke rising from a building after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>An electric pole lies on the ground behind people after explosives stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A man stands in front of a burning store in a building, after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

