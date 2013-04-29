Explosion shakes Prague
Injured people leave an area after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. The explosion in central Prague on Monday injured about a dozen people and others were trapped in a building damaged by the blast, a Reuters witness and emergency services...more
Injured people leave an area after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. The explosion in central Prague on Monday injured about a dozen people and others were trapped in a building damaged by the blast, a Reuters witness and emergency services officials said. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Injured people leave the area after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
An injured woman is pictured after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
An injured man tends to his wounds after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Injured people are tended to by rescue workers after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
An injured woman is aided by a rescue worker after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Injured people leave the area after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Injured people sit on a sidewalk after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Injured people sit on a sidewalk near the area of a blast after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A police officer helps injured people near the area of a blast minutes after the explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
An injured woman is pictured after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
An injured man is pictured after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
An injured man removes his shirt near the area of a blast in Prague April 29, 2013. The explosion in central Prague on Monday injured about a dozen people and others were trapped in a building damaged by the blast, a Reuters witness and emergency...more
Firefighters and police officers search an area after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Firefighters search the area after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
