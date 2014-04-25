Explosions in Baghdad
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. A series of explosions killed 18 people at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Iraq, police and medical sources said....more
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. A series of explosions killed 18 people at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Iraq, police and medical sources said. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. The militant group, Asaib Ahl Haq (League of the Righteous), introduced its candidates for elections on April 30 at the rally in...more
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. The militant group, Asaib Ahl Haq (League of the Righteous), introduced its candidates for elections on April 30 at the rally in eastern Baghdad. Three bombs exploded in succession as people were leaving, Reuters reporters at the scene said. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces react at the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces react at the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces stand at the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces stand at the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A man wounded after a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally reacts at the site in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A man wounded after a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally reacts at the site in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Men evacuate an injured person after a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Men evacuate an injured person after a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A resident runs from the site of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A resident runs from the site of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An injured man is evacuated from the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An injured man is evacuated from the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces react at the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces react at the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces secure the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces secure the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces react at the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces react at the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces secure the scene of a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces secure the scene of a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces secure the scene of a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces secure the scene of a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
People react after a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
People react after a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
People react after a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
People react after a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces secure the scene of a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces secure the scene of a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces stand at the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces stand at the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces secure the scene of a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces secure the scene of a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An injured man is evacuated from the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014.REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An injured man is evacuated from the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014.REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Life of John Paul II
A look back on the life of Pope John Paul II.
Controversial cattleman
Cliven Bundy and his supporters gather after his showdown with federal agents.
Kim Jong Un's female fans
A look at the North Korean leader's adoring admirers.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.