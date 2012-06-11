Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 11, 2012 | 2:15pm EDT

Extreme bike race

<p>Motocross riders wait for the start of the Red Bull Hare Scramble race during the Erzberg Rodeo, near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

Motocross riders wait for the start of the Red Bull Hare Scramble race during the Erzberg Rodeo, near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, June 11, 2012

Motocross riders wait for the start of the Red Bull Hare Scramble race during the Erzberg Rodeo, near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
1 / 25
<p>Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, June 11, 2012

Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
2 / 25
<p>Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, June 11, 2012

Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
3 / 25
<p>A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, June 11, 2012

A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
4 / 25
<p>A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, June 11, 2012

A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
5 / 25
<p>Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, June 11, 2012

Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
6 / 25
<p>A man helps a motocross rider as he competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

A man helps a motocross rider as he competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, June 11, 2012

A man helps a motocross rider as he competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
7 / 25
<p>Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, June 11, 2012

Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
8 / 25
<p>A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, June 11, 2012

A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
9 / 25
<p>Varga Zsolt of Romania competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

Varga Zsolt of Romania competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, June 11, 2012

Varga Zsolt of Romania competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
10 / 25
<p>A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, June 11, 2012

A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
11 / 25
<p>Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, June 11, 2012

Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
12 / 25
<p>Motocross rider Piero Sembenini of Italy (C) competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

Motocross rider Piero Sembenini of Italy (C) competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, June 11, 2012

Motocross rider Piero Sembenini of Italy (C) competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
13 / 25
<p>A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, June 11, 2012

A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
14 / 25
<p>Motocross rider Ben Hemingway of Great Britain competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

Motocross rider Ben Hemingway of Great Britain competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, June 11, 2012

Motocross rider Ben Hemingway of Great Britain competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
15 / 25
<p>Third-placed motocross rider Ben Hemingway of Britain competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

Third-placed motocross rider Ben Hemingway of Britain competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, June 11, 2012

Third-placed motocross rider Ben Hemingway of Britain competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
16 / 25
<p>Spectators watch the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

Spectators watch the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, June 11, 2012

Spectators watch the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
17 / 25
<p>A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, June 11, 2012

A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
18 / 25
<p>First-placed motocross rider Jonny Walker of Britain reacts after winning the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

First-placed motocross rider Jonny Walker of Britain reacts after winning the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, June 11, 2012

First-placed motocross rider Jonny Walker of Britain reacts after winning the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
19 / 25
<p>A general view of the Erzberg Rodeo rider camp after the second run of the Iron Road Prologue race was cancelled due to heavy fog near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

A general view of the Erzberg Rodeo rider camp after the second run of the Iron Road Prologue race was cancelled due to heavy fog near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, June 11, 2012

A general view of the Erzberg Rodeo rider camp after the second run of the Iron Road Prologue race was cancelled due to heavy fog near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
20 / 25
<p>Motorbikes are parked at the Erzberg Rodeo rider camp as the second run of the Iron Road Prologue race was cancelled due to heavy fog near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

Motorbikes are parked at the Erzberg Rodeo rider camp as the second run of the Iron Road Prologue race was cancelled due to heavy fog near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, June 11, 2012

Motorbikes are parked at the Erzberg Rodeo rider camp as the second run of the Iron Road Prologue race was cancelled due to heavy fog near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
21 / 25
<p>Participants of Erzberg Rodeo walk through the rider camp after having a shower near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

Participants of Erzberg Rodeo walk through the rider camp after having a shower near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, June 11, 2012

Participants of Erzberg Rodeo walk through the rider camp after having a shower near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
22 / 25
<p>Spectators watch a motocross rider during the first run of the Iron Road Prologue race of the Erzberg Rodeo near the village of Eisenerz, in the Austrian province of Styria June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

Spectators watch a motocross rider during the first run of the Iron Road Prologue race of the Erzberg Rodeo near the village of Eisenerz, in the Austrian province of Styria June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, June 11, 2012

Spectators watch a motocross rider during the first run of the Iron Road Prologue race of the Erzberg Rodeo near the village of Eisenerz, in the Austrian province of Styria June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
23 / 25
<p>A general view of the Erzberg arena during the first run of the Iron Road Prologue race of the Erzberg Rodeo near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

A general view of the Erzberg arena during the first run of the Iron Road Prologue race of the Erzberg Rodeo near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, June 11, 2012

A general view of the Erzberg arena during the first run of the Iron Road Prologue race of the Erzberg Rodeo near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
24 / 25
<p>A motocross rider makes his way during the first run of the Iron Road Prologue race of the Erzberg Rodeo near the village of Eisenerz, in the Austrian province of Styria June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

A motocross rider makes his way during the first run of the Iron Road Prologue race of the Erzberg Rodeo near the village of Eisenerz, in the Austrian province of Styria June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, June 11, 2012

A motocross rider makes his way during the first run of the Iron Road Prologue race of the Erzberg Rodeo near the village of Eisenerz, in the Austrian province of Styria June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Homeless in Spain

Homeless in Spain

Next Slideshows

Homeless in Spain

Homeless in Spain

A Spanish family is evicted from their rental apartment and forced to live on the street, after the sole breadwinner lost her job and couldn't pay for the...

Jun 11 2012
Olympic torch relay

Olympic torch relay

Crowds gather to watch as the Olympic flame makes its journey across the UK.

Jun 11 2012
Triple Crown hopeful retires

Triple Crown hopeful retires

I'll Have Another was retired from racing after suffering from a swollen tendon on the eve of Saturday's $1 million Belmont Stakes, ending his bid to win the...

Jun 08 2012
An Olympic diet

An Olympic diet

Find out the calorie count of what fuels Olympic athletes.

Jun 08 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast