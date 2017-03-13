Extreme collectors
French Model Emeline Duhautoy poses with her collection of 1,679 stuffed toy cows she has been collecting for over seven years at her home in Saint-Omer, northern France, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Barbie collector Jian Yang stands on a stool as he arranges part of his collection at his home in Singapore September 2, 2013. The white exterior and spartan grey staircase of Jian Yang's tidy rowhouse give no hint of the shock that lies within - a...more
Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli works in his museum in Dragona, near Rome November 4, 2014. Agostinelli has a passion that has led him over the past 60 years to pick up and collect things of all types, from antique art to everyday objects of...more
Dolls are seen on the balcony of artist and collector Etanis Gonzalez in Caracas, Venezuela, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Star Wars collector James Burns, 44, poses for a photograph with some of his collection in London December 2, 2015. He said "I've met so many wonderful people, all over the world. It's a wonderful community of like-minded people with an interest in...more
Chen Qingzu stands in a small room with the walls and ceiling covered in bras he collected, in Sanya, Hainan province April 22, 2014. Chen has collected about 5,000 bras over 20 years after touring more than 30 different colleges around the country...more
The "Diana" room is seen in the house of Margaret Tyler in west London October 16, 2013. The royal fan has dedicated the inside of her house as a shrine to Britain's royal family. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Andrea Rojas, 70, poses with her collection of dolls at her home in Heredia, Costa Rica, August 5, 2015. Rojas has been collecting dolls for over twenty years and has more than 4,500 dolls. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A man holds two sneakers of his collection of Nike Air Jordan as he sells them at a pawn shop in Beijing February 8, 2015. The man pawned a total of 283 pairs of his Nike Air Jordan sneakers collection for a million yuan ($160,000 USD), which he...more
Herbert Chavez poses with his Superman collection inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. In his idolization of the superhero, Chavez, a self-professed "pageant trainer" who owns two costume stores, has undergone a...more
Antique gun collector Dave Kleiner reviews paperwork during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Stone collector Luigi Lineri, 79, walks through his stone collection found along Adige river, at his home workshop in Zevio, near Verona, Italy, June 10, 2016. Lineri's home workshop is covered in stones -- tens of thousands of them. They resemble...more
Mary Hickey poses with her collection of dolls at her home in Ashbourne, Ireland October 9, 2013. Hickey has been collecting the dolls for over thirty years and now owns over 420 dolls. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Yvette Dardenne, 75, from Belgium, walks among hundreds of vintage lithographed tin boxes, which are part of a huge collection displayed at her house in Grand-Hallet, eastern Belgium August 5, 2013. Dardenne, who currently possesses about 56,800...more
Thomas Hui poses with his glass case displaying more than 100 pins featuring former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il at his apartment in Hong Kong, China April 11, 2016. Collector Thomas Hui, a former bank employee in Hong Kong, who...more
Next Slideshows
Britain's next top dog
Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in...
Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town
Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after...
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.