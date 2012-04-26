Extreme fishing

Shrimp fisherman Eddy D' Hulster, 68, who has been fishing for shrimp for 47 years, rides a carthorse to haul a net out of the sea after catching shrimp during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium August 16, 2011. At the end of the fishing, the fishermen and their mounts leave the water to empty the net and to put the contents into two wicker baskets fixed on each side of the horse. This traditional method of catching shrimps along the North Sea coast, which dates back to some 500 years, attracts tourists every summer. REUTERS/Yves Herman