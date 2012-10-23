Extreme vegetarian festival
A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine, with a gun pierced through his cheek, takes a part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums, and strict...more
A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine, with a gun pierced through his cheek, takes a part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums, and strict vegetarianism, celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of the Chinese Kathu shrine with his face pierced takes part in a procession during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of the Chinese Kathu shrine with his face pierced takes part in a procession during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Devotees of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine take a part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Devotees of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine take a part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Devotees of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine with parts of car wheels pierced through their cheeks take a part in procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Devotees of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine with parts of car wheels pierced through their cheeks take a part in procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine is helped to pierce two toy guns through his cheeks, during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine is helped to pierce two toy guns through his cheeks, during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Devotees of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine carry a statue and an another devotee through exploding firecrackers during the annual vegetarian festival procession through central Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Devotees of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine carry a statue and an another devotee through exploding firecrackers during the annual vegetarian festival procession through central Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Devotees of the Chinese Kathu shrine carry a statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Devotees of the Chinese Kathu shrine carry a statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine takes a part in procession during the annual vegetarian festival through central Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine takes a part in procession during the annual vegetarian festival through central Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The lips of a devotee of the Chinese Kathu shrine are pierced before a procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The lips of a devotee of the Chinese Kathu shrine are pierced before a procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine is helped with piercing before a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine is helped with piercing before a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine with her cheeks pierced takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine with her cheeks pierced takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine holds a line of exploding firecrackers during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine holds a line of exploding firecrackers during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Devotees of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine walk through exploding firecrackers during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Devotees of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine walk through exploding firecrackers during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Devotees of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine turn away from exploding firecrackers during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Devotees of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine turn away from exploding firecrackers during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine with his cheeks pierced sits in trance before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine with his cheeks pierced sits in trance before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People take pictures as a devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine is helped with piercing before a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People take pictures as a devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine is helped with piercing before a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine with pierced cheeks takes part in the annual vegetarian festival procession through central Phuket October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine with pierced cheeks takes part in the annual vegetarian festival procession through central Phuket October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine goes into a trance before taking part in the annual vegetarian festival procession through central Phuket October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine goes into a trance before taking part in the annual vegetarian festival procession through central Phuket October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine with her cheeks pierced takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine with her cheeks pierced takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine gets another knife pierced through his cheek during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine gets another knife pierced through his cheek during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine is helped with piercing palm branches through his cheeks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine is helped with piercing palm branches through his cheeks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of the Chinese Kathu shrine with his face pierced gets into a trance before a procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of the Chinese Kathu shrine with his face pierced gets into a trance before a procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People pray as they watch devotees in trance climbing ladders made of metal blades during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket late October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People pray as they watch devotees in trance climbing ladders made of metal blades during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket late October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Devotees in trance climb ladders made of metal blades during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket late October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Devotees in trance climb ladders made of metal blades during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket late October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee in trance goes down the ladders made of metal blades during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket late October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee in trance goes down the ladders made of metal blades during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket late October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of the Chinese Kathu shrine with his face pierced takes part in a procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of the Chinese Kathu shrine with his face pierced takes part in a procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of the Chinese Kathu shrine with a piece of wood pierced through his cheek gets ready for a procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of the Chinese Kathu shrine with a piece of wood pierced through his cheek gets ready for a procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine cut himself with a saw during a street procession of the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine cut himself with a saw during a street procession of the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Devotees of the Chinese Yokkekeng shrine carry a statue during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Devotees of the Chinese Yokkekeng shrine carry a statue during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Devotees of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine get into a trance as they prepare for a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Devotees of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine get into a trance as they prepare for a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine with her cheeks and tongue pierced stands in a trance before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine with her cheeks and tongue pierced stands in a trance before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Devotees in trance stand around a table with fruits outside a shrine during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Devotees in trance stand around a table with fruits outside a shrine during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Statues are placed at Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Statues are placed at Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Devotees of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine are offered fruits from residents during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Devotees of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine are offered fruits from residents during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine gets his cheeks pierced before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine gets his cheeks pierced before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine with his cheeks pierced gets ready for a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine with his cheeks pierced gets ready for a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
Inside the White House
A behind-the-scenes look at the White House.
North Dakota's oil boom
Thousands of people have flooded into North Dakota to work in the oil drilling industry.
Acting like a soldier
China theme park guests role-play as Japanese army and Eighth Route Army soldiers, with the aid of professional sound and lighting effects.
iJournalists
Mobile devices like iPhones and iPads are quickly becoming the main tools of citizen journalists.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.