Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 11, 2013 | 7:30pm EDT

Extreme vegetarian festival

<p>A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine, with blades pierced through his cheek, takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums and strict vegetarianism, celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine, with blades pierced through his cheek, takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums and strict...more

Friday, October 11, 2013

A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine, with blades pierced through his cheek, takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums and strict vegetarianism, celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
1 / 24
<p>Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, October 11, 2013

Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
2 / 24
<p>Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine work themselves into a trance before a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine work themselves into a trance before a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, October 11, 2013

Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine work themselves into a trance before a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
3 / 24
<p>A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine with two pistols pierced through his cheeks takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine with two pistols pierced through his cheeks takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, October 11, 2013

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine with two pistols pierced through his cheeks takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
4 / 24
<p>A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine, with his torso wrapped in barbed wire, takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine, with his torso wrapped in barbed wire, takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, October 11, 2013

A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine, with his torso wrapped in barbed wire, takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
5 / 24
<p>Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, October 11, 2013

Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
6 / 24
<p>A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine, with two umbrellas pierced through his cheeks, takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine, with two umbrellas pierced through his cheeks, takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, October 11, 2013

A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine, with two umbrellas pierced through his cheeks, takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
7 / 24
<p>A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine cuts himself on his tongue as he takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine cuts himself on his tongue as he takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, October 11, 2013

A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine cuts himself on his tongue as he takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
8 / 24
<p>A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, October 11, 2013

A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
9 / 24
<p>Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine work themselves into a trance before a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine work themselves into a trance before a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, October 11, 2013

Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine work themselves into a trance before a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
10 / 24
<p>A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, October 11, 2013

A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
11 / 24
<p>A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine has two guns pierced through his cheeks before the beginning of a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine has two guns pierced through his cheeks before the beginning of a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, October 11, 2013

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine has two guns pierced through his cheeks before the beginning of a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
12 / 24
<p>Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, October 11, 2013

Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
13 / 24
<p>A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine has another spike pierced through his cheeks before a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine has another spike pierced through his cheeks before a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, October 11, 2013

A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine has another spike pierced through his cheeks before a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
14 / 24
<p>Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine work themselves into a trance before a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine work themselves into a trance before a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, October 11, 2013

Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine work themselves into a trance before a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
15 / 24
<p>Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, October 11, 2013

Devotees of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
16 / 24
<p>A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine with a blade pierced through his tongue prepares for a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine with a blade pierced through his tongue prepares for a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, October 11, 2013

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine with a blade pierced through his tongue prepares for a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
17 / 24
<p>A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine with a sword pierced through his cheek takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine with a sword pierced through his cheek takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, October 11, 2013

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine with a sword pierced through his cheek takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
18 / 24
<p>Devotees of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Devotees of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, October 11, 2013

Devotees of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine carry a religious statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
19 / 24
<p>A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine has another blade pierced through his cheek before the beginning of a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine has another blade pierced through his cheek before the beginning of a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, October 11, 2013

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine has another blade pierced through his cheek before the beginning of a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
20 / 24
<p>A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine has a sword pierced through his cheek before the beginning of a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine has a sword pierced through his cheek before the beginning of a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, October 11, 2013

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine has a sword pierced through his cheek before the beginning of a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
21 / 24
<p>A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, October 11, 2013

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
22 / 24
<p>Two men push their fingers through the pierced cheeks of a devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine during a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Two men push their fingers through the pierced cheeks of a devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine during a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, October 11, 2013

Two men push their fingers through the pierced cheeks of a devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine during a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
23 / 24
<p>Blood trickles down the tattooed torso of a devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine as he is pierced before the beginning of a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Blood trickles down the tattooed torso of a devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine as he is pierced before the beginning of a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Friday, October 11, 2013

Blood trickles down the tattooed torso of a devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine as he is pierced before the beginning of a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Tibetan (Mexican) Buddhist Monk

Tibetan (Mexican) Buddhist Monk

Next Slideshows

Tibetan (Mexican) Buddhist Monk

Tibetan (Mexican) Buddhist Monk

A day with the first Tibetan Buddhist Monk of Mexican nationality.

Oct 11 2013
Counting elephants

Counting elephants

Kenyan and Tanzanian governments conduct a joint aerial count of elephants and other large mammals in east Africa.

Oct 11 2013
Painting with tears

Painting with tears

An artist in Argentina paints using a unique technique that consists of taking in the paint through his nose and squirting it out through his eyes onto a...

Oct 10 2013
Cricket Fighting Competition

Cricket Fighting Competition

In Beijing, autumn marks cricket fighting season, a traditional Chinese sport with more than 1,000 years of history.

Oct 10 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast