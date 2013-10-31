Edition:
Face of Facebook

<p>A visitor looks at portraits of Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg at solo exhibition "The Face of Facebook" by Chinese artist Zhu Jia at a gallery in Singapore, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Thursday, October 31, 2013

<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sits for audience questions in an onstage interview for the Atlantic Magazine in Washington, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg smiles in an onstage interview for the Atlantic Magazine in Washington, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Mark Zuckerberg introduces 'Home' a Facebook app suite that integrates with Android during a Facebook press event in Menlo Park, California, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>A sketch of founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a wall at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Mark Zuckerberg speaks on stage during a fireside chat session at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2013 in San Francisco, California September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question from the audience after unveiling a new messaging system during a news conference in San Francisco, November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Mark Zuckerberg attends the Allen &amp; Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Mark Zuckerberg watches as Adam Mosseri, Facebook's director of product, demonstrate the new Facebook 'Home' for Android during a press event in Menlo Park, California, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks with his wife Priscilla Chan at the annual Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley, Idaho Resort July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question after introducing a new feature called "Graph Search" during a media event at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a screen televised from their headquarters in Menlo Park moments after their IPO launch in New York, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>President Obama takes off his jacket as he attends a town-hall meeting at Facebook headquarters with Mark Zuckerberg in Palo Alto, April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Mark Zuckerberg speaks to reporters at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

