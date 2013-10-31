Face of Facebook
A visitor looks at portraits of Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg at solo exhibition "The Face of Facebook" by Chinese artist Zhu Jia at a gallery in Singapore, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A visitor looks at portraits of Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg at solo exhibition "The Face of Facebook" by Chinese artist Zhu Jia at a gallery in Singapore, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sits for audience questions in an onstage interview for the Atlantic Magazine in Washington, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sits for audience questions in an onstage interview for the Atlantic Magazine in Washington, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg smiles in an onstage interview for the Atlantic Magazine in Washington, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg smiles in an onstage interview for the Atlantic Magazine in Washington, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Mark Zuckerberg introduces 'Home' a Facebook app suite that integrates with Android during a Facebook press event in Menlo Park, California, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark Zuckerberg introduces 'Home' a Facebook app suite that integrates with Android during a Facebook press event in Menlo Park, California, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A sketch of founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a wall at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A sketch of founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a wall at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark Zuckerberg speaks on stage during a fireside chat session at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2013 in San Francisco, California September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Mark Zuckerberg speaks on stage during a fireside chat session at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2013 in San Francisco, California September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question from the audience after unveiling a new messaging system during a news conference in San Francisco, November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question from the audience after unveiling a new messaging system during a news conference in San Francisco, November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark Zuckerberg attends the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Mark Zuckerberg attends the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark Zuckerberg watches as Adam Mosseri, Facebook's director of product, demonstrate the new Facebook 'Home' for Android during a press event in Menlo Park, California, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark Zuckerberg watches as Adam Mosseri, Facebook's director of product, demonstrate the new Facebook 'Home' for Android during a press event in Menlo Park, California, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks with his wife Priscilla Chan at the annual Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley, Idaho Resort July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks with his wife Priscilla Chan at the annual Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley, Idaho Resort July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question after introducing a new feature called "Graph Search" during a media event at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question after introducing a new feature called "Graph Search" during a media event at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a screen televised from their headquarters in Menlo Park moments after their IPO launch in New York, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a screen televised from their headquarters in Menlo Park moments after their IPO launch in New York, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Obama takes off his jacket as he attends a town-hall meeting at Facebook headquarters with Mark Zuckerberg in Palo Alto, April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama takes off his jacket as he attends a town-hall meeting at Facebook headquarters with Mark Zuckerberg in Palo Alto, April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mark Zuckerberg speaks to reporters at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mark Zuckerberg speaks to reporters at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Home Sweet Beetle
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer drives and lives in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Mexico. He has lived in his car since his wife divorced him ten years ago.
A new life with 250 euros
In 2012, former salesman Jose Manuel Abel left his family behind in Spain and moved to Germany in search of work, arriving with just 250 euros in his pocket. A...
Google's mystery barge
Google is keeping a mysterious project under wraps on a barge in San Francisco Bay.
Syria's boy rebel
Mohammad, aged 13, joined the Free Syrian Army after his father died during clashes with the Syrian regime. The gun he carries was his father's.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.