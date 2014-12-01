Edition:
Face-off in Hong Kong

A pro-democracy protester blocks a riot policeman during a clash outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Riot police use a water cannon to disperse protesters during clashes outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

A police officer uses a baton on pro-democracy protesters near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Pro-democracy protesters sleep in a tunnel blocked by protesters near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Police use pepper spray during clashes with pro-democracy protesters close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.

A pro-democracy protester and a policeman fall to the ground as two other policemen detain the protester during clashes outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Protesters gather at the legislative council protest site in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.

A pro-democracy protester climbs up barricades as they set up a new road block close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.

Injured protesters are treated during a rally close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.

Student leader Joshua Wong stands outside the legislative council protest site in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.

Pro-democracy protesters, reacting to clashes with riot police, leave a protest site outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Police officers hold batons as they clear a demonstration site near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

A pro-democracy protester lifts barricade reinforcements up onto an escalator near the government headquarters in Hong Kong's Admiralty district December 1, 2014.

A riot policeman takes down a pro-democracy banner with an illustration of a yellow umbrella, the symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, on a footbridge outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

A pro-democracy protester reacts while walking in a tunnel during a rally close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.

A pro-democracy protester holds a road sign as a shield while standing in front of riot police, close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.

A policeman, with blood from wounds on his face, carries a baton during a confrontation with protesters trying to block a side street at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong early November 29, 2014.

Pro-democracy protesters hold umbrellas as they stand in front of riot police, close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.

A riot policewoman stands between her colleagues during clashes with pro-democracy protesters outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

A leader carries a yellow umbrella as other secondary school students perform a barefoot "pilgrimage of suffering" to support the movement at the Admiralty protest site in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.

