Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 27, 2016 | 11:25am EDT

Face-to-face with Trump

Donald Trump signs autographs following a campaign event in Buffalo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump signs autographs following a campaign event in Buffalo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Donald Trump signs autographs following a campaign event in Buffalo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 20
Donald Trump signs autographs following a campaign event in Buffalo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump signs autographs following a campaign event in Buffalo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Donald Trump signs autographs following a campaign event in Buffalo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 20
Audience member Robin Roy reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience member Robin Roy reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Audience member Robin Roy reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 20
Donald Trump autographs the chest of a woman at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Donald Trump autographs the chest of a woman at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Donald Trump autographs the chest of a woman at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
4 / 20
Donald Trump walks past following a campaign event at an airplane hanger in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump walks past following a campaign event at an airplane hanger in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Donald Trump walks past following a campaign event at an airplane hanger in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 20
Donald Trump signs autographs following a campaign event in Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump signs autographs following a campaign event in Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Donald Trump signs autographs following a campaign event in Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 20
Donald Trump talks with a supporter during a campaign event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Donald Trump talks with a supporter during a campaign event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Donald Trump talks with a supporter during a campaign event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 20
A young boy looks from under a sign at Donald Trump at a campaign rally in West Chester, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

A young boy looks from under a sign at Donald Trump at a campaign rally in West Chester, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
A young boy looks from under a sign at Donald Trump at a campaign rally in West Chester, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
8 / 20
Donald Trump greets supporters at a campaign rally in Bloomington, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump greets supporters at a campaign rally in Bloomington, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Donald Trump greets supporters at a campaign rally in Bloomington, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
9 / 20
Donald Trump greets supporters during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Donald Trump greets supporters during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Donald Trump greets supporters during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
10 / 20
Donald Trump greets supporters at the Savannah Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Donald Trump greets supporters at the Savannah Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Donald Trump greets supporters at the Savannah Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
11 / 20
Donald Trump poses for a photograph with supporters at the end of a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Donald Trump poses for a photograph with supporters at the end of a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Donald Trump poses for a photograph with supporters at the end of a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
12 / 20
Donald Trump greets supporter Evabeth Kloc after speaking during a campaign rally at Crosby High School, in Waterbury, Connecticut. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Donald Trump greets supporter Evabeth Kloc after speaking during a campaign rally at Crosby High School, in Waterbury, Connecticut. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
Donald Trump greets supporter Evabeth Kloc after speaking during a campaign rally at Crosby High School, in Waterbury, Connecticut. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
13 / 20
Donald Trump holds a baby after kissing her at a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Donald Trump holds a baby after kissing her at a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Donald Trump holds a baby after kissing her at a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
14 / 20
A woman speaks with Donald Trump as he signs autographs following a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman speaks with Donald Trump as he signs autographs following a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
A woman speaks with Donald Trump as he signs autographs following a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 20
A woman wearing a tiara speaks with Donald Trump as he signs autographs following a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman wearing a tiara speaks with Donald Trump as he signs autographs following a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
A woman wearing a tiara speaks with Donald Trump as he signs autographs following a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 20
Donald Trump greets audience members at a campaign rally in Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Donald Trump greets audience members at a campaign rally in Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Donald Trump greets audience members at a campaign rally in Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 20
Donald Trump greets audience members at a campaign rally in Warwick, Rhode Island. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Donald Trump greets audience members at a campaign rally in Warwick, Rhode Island. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Donald Trump greets audience members at a campaign rally in Warwick, Rhode Island. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 20
Donald Trump signs autographs following a campaign event in Buffalo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump signs autographs following a campaign event in Buffalo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Donald Trump signs autographs following a campaign event in Buffalo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
19 / 20
Donald Trump signs autographs for supporters following a campaign event in Concord, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Donald Trump signs autographs for supporters following a campaign event in Concord, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Donald Trump signs autographs for supporters following a campaign event in Concord, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
India's worst drought in decades

India's worst drought in decades

Next Slideshows

India's worst drought in decades

India's worst drought in decades

About 330 million people, almost a quarter of the country's population, are hit by India's worst drought in four decades.

Apr 27 2016
Super Tuesday in the Northeast

Super Tuesday in the Northeast

Donald Trump sweeps all five primaries - Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania - while Hillary Clinton takes every state except Rhode...

Apr 26 2016
Strange places to vote

Strange places to vote

Unusual polling stations across America.

Apr 26 2016
Remembering Chernobyl

Remembering Chernobyl

Ukraine holds memorial services on the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster which permanently poisoned swathes of eastern Europe.

Apr 26 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast