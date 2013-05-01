Face transplants
A screen shows a photo of face transplant recipient Carmen Blandin Tarleton (R) before her operation, as she speaks at a news conference at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts May 1, 2013. Tarleton, who was attacked by her estranged...more
A screen shows a photo of face transplant recipient Carmen Blandin Tarleton (R) before her operation, as she speaks at a news conference at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts May 1, 2013. Tarleton, who was attacked by her estranged husband and doused with lye in June 2007, underwent the transplant in February. Seated next to her is her surgeon Dr. Bohdan Pomahac. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Face transplant recipient Carmen Blandin Tarleton speaks at a news conference at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Richard Norris is seen before (L) and after (R) his face transplant surgery in this combination of undated handout photos released by the University of Maryland Medical Center. Surgeons from the University of Maryland Medical Center on March 27,...more
Richard Norris is seen before (L) and after (R) his face transplant surgery in this combination of undated handout photos released by the University of Maryland Medical Center. Surgeons from the University of Maryland Medical Center on March 27, 2012, detailed what they said was the world's most comprehensive face transplant, allowing the 37-year-old Virginia man to emerge from behind a mask 15 years after a gun accident that almost took his life. Norris of Hillsville, Virginia, was shot in the face in 1997 and lost his nose, lips and most movement in his mouth. Since that time, he has had multiple life-saving and reconstructive surgeries but none could repair him to the extent where he felt he could return to society. He wore a prosthetic nose and a mask even when entering hospital for the transplant. REUTERS/University of Maryland Medical Center/Handout
A combination photo shows face transplant recipient Charla Nash, of Stamford, Connecticut, before her injury and after her surgery, in these photographs released on August 11, 2011. Nash, who was mauled by a friend's chimpanzee in 2009, revealed her...more
A combination photo shows face transplant recipient Charla Nash, of Stamford, Connecticut, before her injury and after her surgery, in these photographs released on August 11, 2011. Nash, who was mauled by a friend's chimpanzee in 2009, revealed her new face. REUTERS/Brigham and Women's Hospital/Handout
Face transplant recipient Charla Nash is pictured after her injury, in this undated photograph released on June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Brigham and Women's Hospital/Handout
Face transplant patient Dallas Wiens is seen before (L) his transplant and after (R) in this combination handout image released to Reuters on May 9, 2011. More than 30 physicians, nurses, anesthesiologists and residents worked for more than 15 hours...more
Face transplant patient Dallas Wiens is seen before (L) his transplant and after (R) in this combination handout image released to Reuters on May 9, 2011. More than 30 physicians, nurses, anesthesiologists and residents worked for more than 15 hours to replace the nose, lips, facial skin, muscles of facial animation and nerves of Wiens, disfigured in an electrical accident in 2008. REUTERS/LEFT image-Courtesy of Parkland Health and Hospital System-RIGHT image Courtesy of Lightchaser Photography
Full face transplant patient Dallas Wiens (L) is seen with his four-year old daughter Scarlette in this undated handout image. The 25-year-old Texas man has received the first full face transplant done in the United States, Boston's Brigham and...more
Full face transplant patient Dallas Wiens (L) is seen with his four-year old daughter Scarlette in this undated handout image. The 25-year-old Texas man has received the first full face transplant done in the United States, Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital said on May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Courtesy of Lightchaser Photography/Handout
Oscar, the world's first full-face transplant patient, speaks during a news conference at the Vall d'Hebron Hospital in Barcelona July 26, 2010. Oscar, who underwent the transplant in April by a 30-member medical team led by Spanish doctor Juan...more
Oscar, the world's first full-face transplant patient, speaks during a news conference at the Vall d'Hebron Hospital in Barcelona July 26, 2010. Oscar, who underwent the transplant in April by a 30-member medical team led by Spanish doctor Juan Barret, accidentally shot himself in the face five years ago. REUTERS/Marti Fradera
Oscar, the world's first full-face transplant patient, speaks during a news conference at the Vall d'Hebron Hospital in Barcelona July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Marti Fradera
Oscar, the world's first full-face transplant patient, speaks during a news conference at the Vall d'Hebron Hospital in Barcelona July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Marti Fradera
Face transplant recipient Rafael embraces a nurse during a news conference at Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville May 4, 2010. Rafael, who received the lower face transplant at the hospital in January, suffered from neurofibromatosis, a...more
Face transplant recipient Rafael embraces a nurse during a news conference at Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville May 4, 2010. Rafael, who received the lower face transplant at the hospital in January, suffered from neurofibromatosis, a genetically-inherited disorder which caused facial tumours. Rafael's operation is the second time the procedure has been performed in Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Face transplant recipient Rafael poses during a news conference at Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Face transplant recipient Rafael embraces his mother Juana during a news conference at Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Face transplant patient Connie Culp is seen in this combination photo made of handouts released to Reuters by Cleveland Clinic on May 6, 2009. Culp, who survived a gun shot to her face, is seen before the attack (L), before the 22-hour procedure...more
Face transplant patient Connie Culp is seen in this combination photo made of handouts released to Reuters by Cleveland Clinic on May 6, 2009. Culp, who survived a gun shot to her face, is seen before the attack (L), before the 22-hour procedure performed in December 2008 (C) and in a recent photo (R) after 80 percent of her face was transplanted. This was the first near-total face transplant in the United States. REUTERS/Cleveland Clinic/Handout
Combination photo released to Reuters by Cleveland Clinic on May 6, 2009, shows images of face transplant patient Connie Culp who survived a gun shot to her face before the 22-hour procedure performed in December 2008 (L) and recent photo after 80...more
Combination photo released to Reuters by Cleveland Clinic on May 6, 2009, shows images of face transplant patient Connie Culp who survived a gun shot to her face before the 22-hour procedure performed in December 2008 (L) and recent photo after 80 percent of her face transplanted. REUTERS/Cleveland Clinic/Handout
Maria Siemionow (standing) talks to the media about the Cleveland Clinic surgeons team that performed the nation's first near-total face transplant in the past two weeks, during a news conference in Cleveland, Ohio December 17, 2008. REUTERS/Aaron...more
Maria Siemionow (standing) talks to the media about the Cleveland Clinic surgeons team that performed the nation's first near-total face transplant in the past two weeks, during a news conference in Cleveland, Ohio December 17, 2008. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
A combination photograph shows a man before and after his operation when he received a face transplant, in Xian, Shaanzi province. The man, surnamed Li, suffered severe injuries from a bear attack in 2004 and underwent a 13-hour operation at a Xi'an...more
A combination photograph shows a man before and after his operation when he received a face transplant, in Xian, Shaanzi province. The man, surnamed Li, suffered severe injuries from a bear attack in 2004 and underwent a 13-hour operation at a Xi'an hospital with help from a voluntary organization. The picture on the left is taken on April 13, 2006 and the picture on the right is taken on July 28, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily
A man receives a face transplant operation in Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi province, April 14, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily
A man receives a face transplant operation in Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi province, April 14, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily
A doctor checks a man who received a face transplant operation on April 14 at a hospital in Xi'an, Shaanxi province April 25, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily
A doctor checks a man who received a face transplant operation on April 14 at a hospital in Xi'an, Shaanxi province April 25, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily
A computer-generated image shows details of a partial face transplant in Amiens, in a video grab from footage released at a news conference by surgeons in Lyon December 2, 2005. REUTERS/Handout
A computer-generated image shows details of a partial face transplant in Amiens, in a video grab from footage released at a news conference by surgeons in Lyon December 2, 2005. REUTERS/Handout
Isabelle Dinoire who received the world's first partial face transplant addresses a news conference at Amiens hospital in northern France February 6, 2006. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Isabelle Dinoire who received the world's first partial face transplant addresses a news conference at Amiens hospital in northern France February 6, 2006. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
