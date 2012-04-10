Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 10, 2012 | 8:50am EDT

Facebook, tagged at new HQ

<p>A giant "like" icon made popular by Facebook is seen at the company's new headquarters in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

A giant "like" icon made popular by Facebook is seen at the company's new headquarters in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

A giant "like" icon made popular by Facebook is seen at the company's new headquarters in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
1 / 20
<p>Employees wait at the IT service desk at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Employees wait at the IT service desk at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

Employees wait at the IT service desk at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
2 / 20
<p>The new home of Facebook is seen in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

The new home of Facebook is seen in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

The new home of Facebook is seen in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
3 / 20
<p>Employees work in the international user operations area at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Employees work in the international user operations area at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

Employees work in the international user operations area at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
4 / 20
<p>A sketch of founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a wall at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

A sketch of founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a wall at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

A sketch of founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a wall at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
5 / 20
<p>An employee works on a computer at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

An employee works on a computer at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

An employee works on a computer at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
6 / 20
<p>An employee writes a note on the message board at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

An employee writes a note on the message board at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

An employee writes a note on the message board at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
7 / 20
<p>A superman costume hangs at a telephone booth for private cell phone discussions at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A superman costume hangs at a telephone booth for private cell phone discussions at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

A superman costume hangs at a telephone booth for private cell phone discussions at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
8 / 20
<p>An employee walks through the cafeteria at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

An employee walks through the cafeteria at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

An employee walks through the cafeteria at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
9 / 20
<p>Employees chat at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Employees chat at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

Employees chat at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
10 / 20
<p>An employee walks near a telephone booth for private cell phone discussions at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

An employee walks near a telephone booth for private cell phone discussions at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

An employee walks near a telephone booth for private cell phone discussions at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
11 / 20
<p>An art and message board is seen in a hallway at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

An art and message board is seen in a hallway at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

An art and message board is seen in a hallway at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
12 / 20
<p>Employees gather in their work environment for a discussion at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Employees gather in their work environment for a discussion at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

Employees gather in their work environment for a discussion at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
13 / 20
<p>An employee works in the international user operations area at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

An employee works in the international user operations area at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

An employee works in the international user operations area at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
14 / 20
<p>Employees choose to either sit or stand while working at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Employees choose to either sit or stand while working at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

Employees choose to either sit or stand while working at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
15 / 20
<p>Employees walk past the company logo at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Employees walk past the company logo at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

Employees walk past the company logo at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
16 / 20
<p>An employee works in one of many "cozies," tiny, personal conference rooms featured at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

An employee works in one of many "cozies," tiny, personal conference rooms featured at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

An employee works in one of many "cozies," tiny, personal conference rooms featured at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
17 / 20
<p>Employees gather at the IT service desk at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Employees gather at the IT service desk at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

Employees gather at the IT service desk at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
18 / 20
<p>Employees are shown in their working environment at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Employees are shown in their working environment at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

Employees are shown in their working environment at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
19 / 20
<p>A "cozy" awaits an employee at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A "cozy" awaits an employee at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, April 10, 2012

A "cozy" awaits an employee at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Holy Week

Holy Week

Next Slideshows

Holy Week

Holy Week

Easter processions from around the world.

Apr 09 2012
Pet cemetery

Pet cemetery

The Huntington Beach pet cemetery opened in 1961 and is the final resting place for many beloved pets.

Apr 05 2012
Travelogue: Mongolia

Travelogue: Mongolia

A look at the big skies and broad steppes of Mongolia.

Apr 05 2012
New York Auto Show

New York Auto Show

From flying cars to new electric hybrids, the latest models and concept cars from the 2012 New York Auto Show.

Apr 05 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast