Faces of Islamic State
An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq and posted on a social media website. A Belgian national and the suspected mastermind of the attacks that killed 129 in...more
A man (C), identified in the subtitles as Al Karar the Iraqi, gestures as he speaks at an undisclosed location in this image taken from undated video footage released by Islamic State. Islamic State warned in the new video on November 16, 2015 that...more
A man identified in the subtitiles as Al Ghareeb the Algerian speaks at an undisclosed location in this image taken from undated video footage released by Islamic State. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV
An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq and posted on a social media website. A Belgian national and the suspected mastermind of the attacks that killed 129 in...more
An Islamic State militant who identifies himself as Abu Salman speaks at an undisclosed location, in this still image taken from undated video distributed by Islamic State on November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV
A man identified in the subtitles as Abo Ibrahim al Jarzawy speaks at an undisclosed location in this image taken from undated video footage released by Islamic State. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV
An Islamic State fighter gestures from a vehicle in the countryside of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, after the Islamic State fighters took control of the area October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State fighter, waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State militant (L) stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter of the Islamic State holds a weapon while another holds a flag in the city of Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014. The flag reads, "There is no God but God, and Muhammad is the Messenger of God." REUTERS/Stringer
Islamic State militants embrace in celebration after taking over Tabqa air base near Raqqa, Syria August 24, 2014. . REUTERS/Stringer
Islamic State fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa, Syria August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Islamic State fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Islamic State fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Los Angeles Auto Show
Highlights from the Los Angeles Auto Show.
The victims of Paris
The names of victims are starting to emerge, their smiling faces gathered from social media sites.
France strikes Islamic State
French warplanes carry out air strikes on Islamic State's stronghold in Raqqa, Syria.
2016 campaign collectibles
Souvenirs from the 2016 presidential race.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.