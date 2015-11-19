Edition:
Faces of Islamic State

An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq and posted on a social media website. A Belgian national and the suspected mastermind of the attacks that killed 129 in Paris was among those killed in a police raid in a suburb of the French capital, the Paris prosecutor said in a statement. According to RTL Radio, Abaaoud is a 27-year-old from the Molenbeek suburb of Brussels, home to other members of the militant Islamist cell suspected of having carried out the attacks. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A man (C), identified in the subtitles as Al Karar the Iraqi, gestures as he speaks at an undisclosed location in this image taken from undated video footage released by Islamic State. Islamic State warned in the new video on November 16, 2015 that countries taking part in air strikes against Syria would suffer the same fate as France, and threatened to attack in Washington. The video, which appeared on a site used by Islamic State to post its messages, begins with news footage of the aftermath of Friday's Paris shootings in which at least 129 people were killed. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A man identified in the subtitiles as Al Ghareeb the Algerian speaks at an undisclosed location in this image taken from undated video footage released by Islamic State. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq and posted on a social media website. A Belgian national and the suspected mastermind of the attacks that killed 129 in Paris was among those killed in a police raid in a suburb of the French capital, the Paris prosecutor said in a statement. According to RTL Radio, Abaaoud is a 27-year-old from the Molenbeek suburb of Brussels, home to other members of the militant Islamist cell suspected of having carried out the attacks. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
An Islamic State militant who identifies himself as Abu Salman speaks at an undisclosed location, in this still image taken from undated video distributed by Islamic State on November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A man identified in the subtitles as Abo Ibrahim al Jarzawy speaks at an undisclosed location in this image taken from undated video footage released by Islamic State. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
An Islamic State fighter gestures from a vehicle in the countryside of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, after the Islamic State fighters took control of the area October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 08, 2014
An Islamic State fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
An Islamic State fighter, waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
An Islamic State militant (L) stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A fighter of the Islamic State holds a weapon while another holds a flag in the city of Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014. The flag reads, "There is no God but God, and Muhammad is the Messenger of God." REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Islamic State militants embrace in celebration after taking over Tabqa air base near Raqqa, Syria August 24, 2014. . REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
Islamic State fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 30, 2014
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa, Syria August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
Islamic State fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Islamic State fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 30, 2014
