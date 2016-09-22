Edition:
Faces of Islamic State

Iraqi security forces with Sunni Muslim tribal fighters arrest a member of the Islamic State in Shirqat, Iraq, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces with Sunni Muslim tribal fighters arrest a member of the Islamic State in Shirqat, Iraq, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Iraqi security forces with Sunni Muslim tribal fighters arrest a member of the Islamic State in Shirqat, Iraq, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Men, who according to Iraqi security forces are suspected Islamic State militants, sit in a row during a presentation to the media at Iraqi military intelligence directorate in Baghdad, Iraq September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Men, who according to Iraqi security forces are suspected Islamic State militants, sit in a row during a presentation to the media at Iraqi military intelligence directorate in Baghdad, Iraq September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Men, who according to Iraqi security forces are suspected Islamic State militants, sit in a row during a presentation to the media at Iraqi military intelligence directorate in Baghdad, Iraq September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Two Islamic State spokespersons claim responsibility for an attack on a traffic police post outside Moscow, Russia, in this video posted on social media August 18, 2016. The Arabic text (bottom) reads, "We are mujahideen of the Islamic State". Social Media

Two Islamic State spokespersons claim responsibility for an attack on a traffic police post outside Moscow, Russia, in this video posted on social media August 18, 2016. The Arabic text (bottom) reads, "We are mujahideen of the Islamic State". Social...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Two Islamic State spokespersons claim responsibility for an attack on a traffic police post outside Moscow, Russia, in this video posted on social media August 18, 2016. The Arabic text (bottom) reads, "We are mujahideen of the Islamic State". Social Media
Islamic State spokesman and head of external operations Abu Muhammad al-Adnani. U.S. Department of State/Handout via REUTERS

Islamic State spokesman and head of external operations Abu Muhammad al-Adnani. U.S. Department of State/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Islamic State spokesman and head of external operations Abu Muhammad al-Adnani. U.S. Department of State/Handout via REUTERS
An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq and posted on a social media website. The Belgian national was believed to be the organizer of the November 13, 2015, attacks in Paris. Abaaoud was killed in a police raid in the Paris suburb of St. Denis on November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq and posted on a social media website. The Belgian national was believed to be the organizer of the November 13, 2015,...more

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq and posted on a social media website. The Belgian national was believed to be the organizer of the November 13, 2015, attacks in Paris. Abaaoud was killed in a police raid in the Paris suburb of St. Denis on November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV
An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the suspected organizer of the 2015 Paris attacks. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the suspected organizer of the 2015 Paris attacks. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the suspected organizer of the 2015 Paris attacks. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV
An Islamic State fighter gestures from a vehicle in the countryside of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, after the Islamic State fighters took control of the area October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Islamic State fighter gestures from a vehicle in the countryside of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, after the Islamic State fighters took control of the area October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 08, 2014
An Islamic State fighter gestures from a vehicle in the countryside of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, after the Islamic State fighters took control of the area October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Islamic State fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
An Islamic State fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State fighter, waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Islamic State fighter, waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
An Islamic State fighter, waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State militant (L) stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Islamic State militant (L) stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 16, 2014
An Islamic State militant (L) stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter of the Islamic State holds a weapon while another holds a flag in the city of Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014. The flag reads, "There is no God but God, and Muhammad is the Messenger of God." REUTERS/Stringer

A fighter of the Islamic State holds a weapon while another holds a flag in the city of Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014. The flag reads, "There is no God but God, and Muhammad is the Messenger of God." REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A fighter of the Islamic State holds a weapon while another holds a flag in the city of Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014. The flag reads, "There is no God but God, and Muhammad is the Messenger of God." REUTERS/Stringer
Islamic State militants embrace in celebration after taking over Tabqa air base near Raqqa, Syria August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Islamic State militants embrace in celebration after taking over Tabqa air base near Raqqa, Syria August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
Islamic State militants embrace in celebration after taking over Tabqa air base near Raqqa, Syria August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Islamic State fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Islamic State fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 30, 2014
Islamic State fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa, Syria August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa, Syria August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa, Syria August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Islamic State fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Islamic State fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Islamic State fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Islamic State fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Islamic State fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 30, 2014
Islamic State fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
