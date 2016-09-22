Faces of Islamic State
Iraqi security forces with Sunni Muslim tribal fighters arrest a member of the Islamic State in Shirqat, Iraq, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Men, who according to Iraqi security forces are suspected Islamic State militants, sit in a row during a presentation to the media at Iraqi military intelligence directorate in Baghdad, Iraq September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Two Islamic State spokespersons claim responsibility for an attack on a traffic police post outside Moscow, Russia, in this video posted on social media August 18, 2016. The Arabic text (bottom) reads, "We are mujahideen of the Islamic State". Social...more
Islamic State spokesman and head of external operations Abu Muhammad al-Adnani. U.S. Department of State/Handout via REUTERS
An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq and posted on a social media website. The Belgian national was believed to be the organizer of the November 13, 2015,...more
An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the suspected organizer of the 2015 Paris attacks. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV
An Islamic State fighter gestures from a vehicle in the countryside of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, after the Islamic State fighters took control of the area October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State fighter, waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State militant (L) stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter of the Islamic State holds a weapon while another holds a flag in the city of Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014. The flag reads, "There is no God but God, and Muhammad is the Messenger of God." REUTERS/Stringer
Islamic State militants embrace in celebration after taking over Tabqa air base near Raqqa, Syria August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Islamic State fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa, Syria August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Islamic State fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Islamic State fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Teeming migrant boat sinks off Egypt
Hundreds of migrants may have perished after a wooden vessel capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Egypt, in what is the latest disaster for migrants desperate...
The view from Trump's motorcade
Supporters and protesters greet Donald Trump�s motorcade as it criss-crosses the nation.
Syria's unraveling truce
The fragile ceasefire in Syria appears to have come apart, as ground battles rage and an air strike hits an aid convoy.
Trump goes to church
The presidential candidate spends time in church.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.