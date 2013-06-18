Faces of the Afghan Army
Newly graduated Afghan National Army soldiers attend their graduation ceremony at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A soldier in the Afghan National Army looks out of a guard tower at a local resident they considered suspicious, walking near Command Outpost AJK, in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A soldier in the Afghan National Army poses for a portrait at Command Outpost AJK in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An Afghan National Army soldier practises drills at Command Outpost AJK (Azim-Jan-Kariz) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An Afghan policeman carries a poppy flower in the barrel of his gun, in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Afghan Army soldier who operates a small shop poses for a photograph at Combat Outpost Terra Nova in the Arghandab Valley, north of Kandahar, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
An Afghan National Army soldier watches out from Observing Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near the border of Pakistan, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
A soldier in the Afghan National Army laughs with fellow soldiers at Command Outpost AJK in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A member of the Afghan National Army cocks his head while laughing at a joke during a joint patrol with U.S. Army soldiers from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, that left from Strong Point DeMaiwand, Maywand...more
A local commander of the Afghan security Group, a local militia force, rests at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
An Afghan National Army soldier practises drills at Command Outpost AJK (Azim-Jan-Kariz) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An Afghan National Army soldier takes his position at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Soldiers from the Afghan National Army stand around after helping evacuate two people injured by an IED which detonated approximately 800 meters away from strong point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, January 18, 2013. The IED injured...more
An Afghan national army soldier rests during a patrol with Canadian and American army soldiers attached to 1st Battalion, 22nd royal regiment in the Panjwai district of Kandahar province in southern Afghanistan, June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner more
A member of the Afghan National Army rests during a joint patrol with U.S. Army soldiers from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, that left from Strong Point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar province, January 19,...more
An Afghan National Army soldier carries his rifle at Observing Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan Kunar province, near the border of Pakistan, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
A soldier in the Afghan National Army tips his helmet to a commanding officer after returning from a mission to Forward Operating Base Azizullah in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An Afghan National Army soldier practises drills at Command Outpost AJK (Azim-Jan-Kariz) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An Afghan National Army soldier takes a nap before an early morning joint patrol with U.S. soldiers from 3/1 AD Task Force Bulldog in a village in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Afghan National Army soldier walks during a mission in the Zhary district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A female officer shows her certificate during a graduation ceremony at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
