Pictures | Tue Dec 29, 2015 | 3:00pm EST

Faces of the Taliban

A Taliban militant, who was among those arrested by Afghan border police, looks on during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Jalalabad, Afghanistan December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
Taliban militants (R), who were arrested by Afghan border police, stand during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Jalalabad December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
Taliban insurgents stand over three men, accused of murdering a couple during a robbery, before shooting them during their execution in Ghazni Province April 18, 2015. The Taliban announced the execution of the three men accused of murdering a couple during a robbery, saying they had been tried by an Islamic court. The killing was carried out in front of a crowd by Taliban fighters who fired at the men with AK-47s, according to a Reuters witness. Footage seen by Reuters show the men were made to sit on the ground with their eyes blindfolded and their hands tied at the time of their execution. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
Taliban insurgents stand over three men, accused of murdering a couple during a robbery, before shooting them during their execution in Ghazni Province April 18, 2015. The Taliban announced the execution of the three men accused of murdering a couple during a robbery, saying they had been tried by an Islamic court. The killing was carried out in front of a crowd by Taliban fighters who fired at the men with AK-47s, according to a Reuters witness. Footage seen by Reuters show the men were made to sit on the ground with their eyes blindfolded and their hands tied at the time of their execution. REUTERS/Stringer
Taliban militants, who were arrested by Afghan border police, are pictured during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Jalalabad December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
A member of the Taliban insurgent and other people stand at the site of the execution of three men in Ghazni Province April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
A Taliban militant poses for a picture after joining the Afghan government's reconciliation and reintegration program, in Herat January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2012
Members of the Taliban gather during the execution of three men accused of murdering a couple during a robbery, in Ghazni Province April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
A member of the Taliban insurgent and other people stand at the site during the execution of three men in Ghazni Province April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
Taliban militants hand over their weapons as they take part in the Afghan government's reconciliation and reintegration program in Laghman province March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2012
Members of the Taliban stand at the site of the execution of three men in Ghazni Province April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
Taliban militants pose for the media after they join the Afghan government in a reconciliation and reintegration program in Herat May 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2010
Taliban fighters pose with weapons at an undisclosed location in southern Afghanistan May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2011
Taliban militants are seen with their weapons in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2009
Taliban militants are seen with their weapons in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2009
Taliban fighters pose with weapons in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan October 30, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2009
Taliban fighters pose with weapons at an undisclosed location in southern Afghanistan May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2011
Taliban fighters ride on motorbikes in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan July 14, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2009
Taliban fighters pose with weapons while detaining two unseen men for campaigning for presidential candidate Mullah Abdul Salam Rocketi in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2009
