Pictures | Tue Feb 24, 2015 | 4:05pm EST

Faces of war

A wounded Ukrainian soldier looks through a window as he arrives to a hospital in Artemivsk, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces keeps his weapon at the ready as he looks out of a helicopter while flying above Kharkiv region, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces sits on an armoured personnel carrier near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman, who fought in Debaltseve, is seen in a bus as he prepares to return home, in Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve is seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve is seen in a bus before leaving for his home, near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich THE DAY)

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces rides a military vehicle near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces rides a military vehicle near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, February 21, 2015
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen in a bus before leaving for home, near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
