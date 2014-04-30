Factory of fun
Playmobil figures pile up beneath a conveyor belt on the assembly line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta, Malta April 11, 2014. Playmobil is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2014 and is produced by...more
Playmobil figures pile up beneath a conveyor belt on the assembly line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta, Malta April 11, 2014. Playmobil is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2014 and is produced by the German company Geobra Brandstaetter GmbH. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An employee pours Playmobil figure hair pieces into an assembly machine at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Heads of Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An employee fills containers with different colored pigments used in the production of Playmobil figures, at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Arms of Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A supervisor (R) shows a worker how to service part of an injection-molding machine at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Colored pigments used in the manufacture of Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Heads of Playmobil figures lie on their injection mold at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Charles Borg, 62, visually examines a Playmobil figure next to an injection-molding machine, at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Playmobil animal figurines lie on their injection mould at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Discarded heads of Playmobil figures are seen in a plastic bag near an assembly machine, at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Employees work in the packaging section at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Boxes of Playmobil toys are stacked and readied for export at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Playmobil figures are placed on top of air conditioning unit controls at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A child plays with a Playmobil house and figures at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A child plays in front of a poster showing a Playmobil "Knights of Malta Grand Master" figure at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit...more
Tourists take photos at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A child plays with a Playmobil figure at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
