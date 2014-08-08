Faded Olympic stadiums of Athens
The sun shines above the Agora structure at the Athens 2004 Olympic Complex in Athens July 27, 2014. Ten years after Greece hosted the world's greatest sporting extravaganza, many of its once-gleaming Olympic venues have been abandoned while others...more
A podium is seen inside the marble Panathinaikon stadium in Athens July 29, 2014. The Panathinaikon stadium was the venue of the first modern Olympics in 1896 and was also used for the archery events and the finish of the marathon during the Athens...more
A vandalized phone booth is seen at the Athens 2004 Olympic Complex in Athens July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A woman jogs past the Velodrome at the Athens 2004 Olympic Complex in Athens July 27, 2014. Just days before the anniversary of the Aug. 13-29 Games in 2004, many question how Greece, among the smallest countries to ever host the Games, has benefited...more
Floodlights stand at the abandoned stadium which hosted the hockey competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Broken seats are seen at the abandoned baseball stadium at the Hellenikon Olympic complex in Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Blocks of marble inscribed with the names of cities that have hosted the modern Olympic Games are seen inside the Panathinaikon stadium in Athens July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The abandoned stadium which hosted the hockey competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
The abandoned stadium which hosted the hockey competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
The abandoned stadium which hosted the softball competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A scoreboard is seen amid weeds at the abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted the respective competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
The abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted competitions during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
The stands are seen at the abandoned Olympic Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre at the Hellenikon complex in Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Standing water is seen at the abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted competitions during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Posters with the logo of the Athens 2004 Olympic Games are seen inside a hall at the Olympic sailing center, which is now used as a marina, in the Agios Kosmas suburb, south of Athens July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
The abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted competitions during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A broken clock is seen at the abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted competitions during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Garbage floats in a deserted swimming pool at the Olympic Village in Thrakomakedones, north of Athens July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A view of the deserted swimming pool at the Olympic Village is seen in the town of Thrakomakedones, north of Athens July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A view of the blocked entrance to the Olympic Village in the town of Thrakomakedones, north of Athens, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A taxi drives by fading Olympic rings which mark the Olympic Traffic Lane on an avenue leading to the Athens 2004 Olympic Complex in Athens July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The rowing center which hosted the competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen in the town of Schinias, east of Athens, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A general view of the former International Broadcasting Centre (IBC) for the Athens 2004 Olympics, which is now a shopping mall, near the Olympic Complex in Athens July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The mascots of the Athens 2004 Olympics are seen on a wall at the Olympic Village in the town of Thrakomakedones, north of Athens, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An auxiliary pitch at an abandoned stadium, which hosted the beach volleyball competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, is seen at the Faliro complex south of Athens July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
The abandoned stadium which hosted the beach volleyball competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Faliro complex south of Athens July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Athletes are reflected on a building as they practice at a rowing center, which hosted the competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, at the town of Schinias, east of Athens July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Athletes practice at the rowing center which hosted the competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games at the town of Schinias east of Athens July 24, 2014.REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
