Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 7, 2014 | 8:11pm EDT

Faded Olympic stadiums of Athens

The sun shines above the Agora structure at the Athens 2004 Olympic Complex in Athens July 27, 2014. Ten years after Greece hosted the world's greatest sporting extravaganza, many of its once-gleaming Olympic venues have been abandoned while others are used occasionally for non-sporting events such as conferences and weddings. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

The sun shines above the Agora structure at the Athens 2004 Olympic Complex in Athens July 27, 2014. Ten years after Greece hosted the world's greatest sporting extravaganza, many of its once-gleaming Olympic venues have been abandoned while others...more

Thursday, August 07, 2014
The sun shines above the Agora structure at the Athens 2004 Olympic Complex in Athens July 27, 2014. Ten years after Greece hosted the world's greatest sporting extravaganza, many of its once-gleaming Olympic venues have been abandoned while others are used occasionally for non-sporting events such as conferences and weddings. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
1 / 28
A podium is seen inside the marble Panathinaikon stadium in Athens July 29, 2014. The Panathinaikon stadium was the venue of the first modern Olympics in 1896 and was also used for the archery events and the finish of the marathon during the Athens 2004 Games. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A podium is seen inside the marble Panathinaikon stadium in Athens July 29, 2014. The Panathinaikon stadium was the venue of the first modern Olympics in 1896 and was also used for the archery events and the finish of the marathon during the Athens...more

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A podium is seen inside the marble Panathinaikon stadium in Athens July 29, 2014. The Panathinaikon stadium was the venue of the first modern Olympics in 1896 and was also used for the archery events and the finish of the marathon during the Athens 2004 Games. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
2 / 28
A vandalized phone booth is seen at the Athens 2004 Olympic Complex in Athens July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A vandalized phone booth is seen at the Athens 2004 Olympic Complex in Athens July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A vandalized phone booth is seen at the Athens 2004 Olympic Complex in Athens July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
3 / 28
A woman jogs past the Velodrome at the Athens 2004 Olympic Complex in Athens July 27, 2014. Just days before the anniversary of the Aug. 13-29 Games in 2004, many question how Greece, among the smallest countries to ever host the Games, has benefited from the multi-billion dollar event. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A woman jogs past the Velodrome at the Athens 2004 Olympic Complex in Athens July 27, 2014. Just days before the anniversary of the Aug. 13-29 Games in 2004, many question how Greece, among the smallest countries to ever host the Games, has benefited...more

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A woman jogs past the Velodrome at the Athens 2004 Olympic Complex in Athens July 27, 2014. Just days before the anniversary of the Aug. 13-29 Games in 2004, many question how Greece, among the smallest countries to ever host the Games, has benefited from the multi-billion dollar event. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
4 / 28
Floodlights stand at the abandoned stadium which hosted the hockey competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Floodlights stand at the abandoned stadium which hosted the hockey competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Floodlights stand at the abandoned stadium which hosted the hockey competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
5 / 28
Broken seats are seen at the abandoned baseball stadium at the Hellenikon Olympic complex in Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Broken seats are seen at the abandoned baseball stadium at the Hellenikon Olympic complex in Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Broken seats are seen at the abandoned baseball stadium at the Hellenikon Olympic complex in Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
6 / 28
Blocks of marble inscribed with the names of cities that have hosted the modern Olympic Games are seen inside the Panathinaikon stadium in Athens July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Blocks of marble inscribed with the names of cities that have hosted the modern Olympic Games are seen inside the Panathinaikon stadium in Athens July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Blocks of marble inscribed with the names of cities that have hosted the modern Olympic Games are seen inside the Panathinaikon stadium in Athens July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
7 / 28
The abandoned stadium which hosted the hockey competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

The abandoned stadium which hosted the hockey competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, August 07, 2014
The abandoned stadium which hosted the hockey competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
8 / 28
The abandoned stadium which hosted the hockey competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

The abandoned stadium which hosted the hockey competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, August 07, 2014
The abandoned stadium which hosted the hockey competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
9 / 28
The abandoned stadium which hosted the softball competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

The abandoned stadium which hosted the softball competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, August 07, 2014
The abandoned stadium which hosted the softball competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
10 / 28
A scoreboard is seen amid weeds at the abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted the respective competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A scoreboard is seen amid weeds at the abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted the respective competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A scoreboard is seen amid weeds at the abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted the respective competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
11 / 28
The abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted competitions during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

The abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted competitions during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, August 07, 2014
The abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted competitions during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
12 / 28
The stands are seen at the abandoned Olympic Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre at the Hellenikon complex in Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

The stands are seen at the abandoned Olympic Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre at the Hellenikon complex in Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, August 07, 2014
The stands are seen at the abandoned Olympic Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre at the Hellenikon complex in Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
13 / 28
Standing water is seen at the abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted competitions during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Standing water is seen at the abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted competitions during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Standing water is seen at the abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted competitions during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
14 / 28
Posters with the logo of the Athens 2004 Olympic Games are seen inside a hall at the Olympic sailing center, which is now used as a marina, in the Agios Kosmas suburb, south of Athens July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Posters with the logo of the Athens 2004 Olympic Games are seen inside a hall at the Olympic sailing center, which is now used as a marina, in the Agios Kosmas suburb, south of Athens July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Posters with the logo of the Athens 2004 Olympic Games are seen inside a hall at the Olympic sailing center, which is now used as a marina, in the Agios Kosmas suburb, south of Athens July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
15 / 28
The abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted competitions during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

The abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted competitions during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, August 07, 2014
The abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted competitions during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
16 / 28
A broken clock is seen at the abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted competitions during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A broken clock is seen at the abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted competitions during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A broken clock is seen at the abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted competitions during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
17 / 28
Garbage floats in a deserted swimming pool at the Olympic Village in Thrakomakedones, north of Athens July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Garbage floats in a deserted swimming pool at the Olympic Village in Thrakomakedones, north of Athens July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Garbage floats in a deserted swimming pool at the Olympic Village in Thrakomakedones, north of Athens July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
18 / 28
A view of the deserted swimming pool at the Olympic Village is seen in the town of Thrakomakedones, north of Athens July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A view of the deserted swimming pool at the Olympic Village is seen in the town of Thrakomakedones, north of Athens July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A view of the deserted swimming pool at the Olympic Village is seen in the town of Thrakomakedones, north of Athens July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
19 / 28
A view of the blocked entrance to the Olympic Village in the town of Thrakomakedones, north of Athens, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A view of the blocked entrance to the Olympic Village in the town of Thrakomakedones, north of Athens, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A view of the blocked entrance to the Olympic Village in the town of Thrakomakedones, north of Athens, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
20 / 28
A taxi drives by fading Olympic rings which mark the Olympic Traffic Lane on an avenue leading to the Athens 2004 Olympic Complex in Athens July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A taxi drives by fading Olympic rings which mark the Olympic Traffic Lane on an avenue leading to the Athens 2004 Olympic Complex in Athens July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A taxi drives by fading Olympic rings which mark the Olympic Traffic Lane on an avenue leading to the Athens 2004 Olympic Complex in Athens July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
21 / 28
The rowing center which hosted the competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen in the town of Schinias, east of Athens, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

The rowing center which hosted the competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen in the town of Schinias, east of Athens, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, August 07, 2014
The rowing center which hosted the competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen in the town of Schinias, east of Athens, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
22 / 28
A general view of the former International Broadcasting Centre (IBC) for the Athens 2004 Olympics, which is now a shopping mall, near the Olympic Complex in Athens July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A general view of the former International Broadcasting Centre (IBC) for the Athens 2004 Olympics, which is now a shopping mall, near the Olympic Complex in Athens July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A general view of the former International Broadcasting Centre (IBC) for the Athens 2004 Olympics, which is now a shopping mall, near the Olympic Complex in Athens July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
23 / 28
The mascots of the Athens 2004 Olympics are seen on a wall at the Olympic Village in the town of Thrakomakedones, north of Athens, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

The mascots of the Athens 2004 Olympics are seen on a wall at the Olympic Village in the town of Thrakomakedones, north of Athens, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, August 07, 2014
The mascots of the Athens 2004 Olympics are seen on a wall at the Olympic Village in the town of Thrakomakedones, north of Athens, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
24 / 28
An auxiliary pitch at an abandoned stadium, which hosted the beach volleyball competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, is seen at the Faliro complex south of Athens July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

An auxiliary pitch at an abandoned stadium, which hosted the beach volleyball competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, is seen at the Faliro complex south of Athens July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, August 07, 2014
An auxiliary pitch at an abandoned stadium, which hosted the beach volleyball competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, is seen at the Faliro complex south of Athens July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
25 / 28
The abandoned stadium which hosted the beach volleyball competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Faliro complex south of Athens July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

The abandoned stadium which hosted the beach volleyball competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Faliro complex south of Athens July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, August 07, 2014
The abandoned stadium which hosted the beach volleyball competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Faliro complex south of Athens July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
26 / 28
Athletes are reflected on a building as they practice at a rowing center, which hosted the competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, at the town of Schinias, east of Athens July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Athletes are reflected on a building as they practice at a rowing center, which hosted the competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, at the town of Schinias, east of Athens July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Athletes are reflected on a building as they practice at a rowing center, which hosted the competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, at the town of Schinias, east of Athens July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
27 / 28
Athletes practice at the rowing center which hosted the competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games at the town of Schinias east of Athens July 24, 2014.REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Athletes practice at the rowing center which hosted the competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games at the town of Schinias east of Athens July 24, 2014.REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Athletes practice at the rowing center which hosted the competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games at the town of Schinias east of Athens July 24, 2014.REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Iraq battles ISIS

Iraq battles ISIS

Next Slideshows

Iraq battles ISIS

Iraq battles ISIS

Government soldiers and sectarian militias battle the Islamic State's advancing forces.

Aug 06 2014
North Korean summer camp

North Korean summer camp

Inside the Songodwon International Children's Camp in Pyongyang.

Aug 06 2014
Bus collision in Times Square

Bus collision in Times Square

Two double-decker tour buses collide in Times Square.

Aug 05 2014
Cold War power plant

Cold War power plant

This East German nuclear power station was decommissioned because it did not meet safety standards after reunification.

Aug 05 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast