Failed Cuba-to-Florida swim
Veteran long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad rests after she was pulled out of the water between Cuba and the Florida Keys early August 21, 2012. The 62-year-old American, who battled squalls, rough seas and jellyfish, had set out from Cuba on Saturday...more
Veteran long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad rests after she was pulled out of the water between Cuba and the Florida Keys early August 21, 2012. The 62-year-old American, who battled squalls, rough seas and jellyfish, had set out from Cuba on Saturday had spend more than 60 hours in the water before she abandoned the swim. REUTERS/Christi Barli/The Florida keys News Bureau/Handout
Veteran long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad rests after she was pulled out of the water between Cuba and the Florida Keys early August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Christi Barli/The Florida keys News Bureau/Handout
Veteran long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad rests after she was pulled out of the water between Cuba and the Florida Keys early August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Christi Barli/The Florida keys News Bureau/Handout
Veteran long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad is aided after she was pulled out of the water between Cuba and the Florida Keys early August 21, 2012. TREUTERS/Christi Barli/The Florida keys News Bureau/Handout
Veteran long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad is aided after she was pulled out of the water between Cuba and the Florida Keys early August 21, 2012. TREUTERS/Christi Barli/The Florida keys News Bureau/Handout
Swimmer Diana Nyad trains in Key West, Florida September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Swimmer Diana Nyad trains in Key West, Florida September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad cries after she arrived in Key West, Florida September 25, 2011, following a third unsuccessful attempt to swim from Cuba to the Florida Keys. REUTERS/Michael Marreo/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout
U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad cries after she arrived in Key West, Florida September 25, 2011, following a third unsuccessful attempt to swim from Cuba to the Florida Keys. REUTERS/Michael Marreo/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout
U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad (L) is comforted by Mark Sollinger after she arrived in Key West, Florida September 25, 2011, following a third unsuccessful attempt to swim from Cuba to the Florida Keys. REUTERS/Michael Marreo/Florida Keys...more
U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad (L) is comforted by Mark Sollinger after she arrived in Key West, Florida September 25, 2011, following a third unsuccessful attempt to swim from Cuba to the Florida Keys. REUTERS/Michael Marreo/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout
U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad shows Portuguese Man-of-War jellyfish stings after she arrived in Key West, Florida September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Marreo/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handour
U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad shows Portuguese Man-of-War jellyfish stings after she arrived in Key West, Florida September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Marreo/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handour
U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad is flanked by two kayaks and an assistance boat during her attempt to swim to Florida from Havana September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad is flanked by two kayaks and an assistance boat during her attempt to swim to Florida from Havana September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad starts her attempt to swim to Florida from Havana September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad starts her attempt to swim to Florida from Havana September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad is flanked by two kayaks during her attempt to swim to Florida from Havana September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad is flanked by two kayaks during her attempt to swim to Florida from Havana September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad prepares for her attempt to swim to Florida from Havana September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad prepares for her attempt to swim to Florida from Havana September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad swims on her way to Florida from Havana while accompanied by an assistant in a kayak September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad swims on her way to Florida from Havana while accompanied by an assistant in a kayak September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Diana Nyad cries as she speaks to reporters and fans after arriving back in Key West, August 9, 2011. An asthma attack, a painful shoulder and battering wind and waves forced 61-year-old swimmer Diana Nyad to abandon early on Tuesday her bid to...more
Diana Nyad cries as she speaks to reporters and fans after arriving back in Key West, August 9, 2011. An asthma attack, a painful shoulder and battering wind and waves forced 61-year-old swimmer Diana Nyad to abandon early on Tuesday her bid to become the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida without a shark cage. REUTERS/Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout
Diana Nyad looks at the ocean before her attempt to swim to Florida from Havana August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Diana Nyad looks at the ocean before her attempt to swim to Florida from Havana August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Diana Nyad talks to the media before her attempt to swim to Florida from Havana August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Diana Nyad talks to the media before her attempt to swim to Florida from Havana August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Diana Nyad plays a trumpet before attempting to swim to Florida from Havana August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Diana Nyad plays a trumpet before attempting to swim to Florida from Havana August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Diana Nyad flashes the victory sign before her attempt to swim to Florida from Havana August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Diana Nyad flashes the victory sign before her attempt to swim to Florida from Havana August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Diana Nyad jumps into the sea as she begins her attempt to swim to Florida from Havana August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Diana Nyad jumps into the sea as she begins her attempt to swim to Florida from Havana August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Diana Nyad swims on her way to Florida as she departs from Havana August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Diana Nyad swims on her way to Florida as she departs from Havana August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Diana Nyad swims on her way to Florida from Havana, while flanked by two assistants in kayaks August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Diana Nyad swims on her way to Florida from Havana, while flanked by two assistants in kayaks August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Diana Nyad swims on her way to Florida from Havana, while flanked by two assistants in kayaks with an assistance boat leading in front August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Diana Nyad swims on her way to Florida from Havana, while flanked by two assistants in kayaks with an assistance boat leading in front August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Diana Nyad begins her attempt to swim to Florida from Havana August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Diana Nyad begins her attempt to swim to Florida from Havana August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
People watch as Diana Nyad begins her attempt to swim to Florida from Havana August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
People watch as Diana Nyad begins her attempt to swim to Florida from Havana August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Swimmer Diana Nyad prepares for an ocean swim in Key West, Florida September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Swimmer Diana Nyad prepares for an ocean swim in Key West, Florida September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Swimmer Diana Nyad jumps in the water before an ocean swim in Key West, Florida September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Swimmer Diana Nyad jumps in the water before an ocean swim in Key West, Florida September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Swimmer Diana Nyad trains in Key West, Florida September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Swimmer Diana Nyad trains in Key West, Florida September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S swimmer Diana Nyad jumps into the Straits of Florida in Havana August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
U.S swimmer Diana Nyad jumps into the Straits of Florida in Havana August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
