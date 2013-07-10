Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 10, 2013 | 4:00pm EDT

Faith healing for addicts

<p>Tu Nan, a heroin user for over ten years, raises his hands during morning prayers at the Youth for Christ Centre near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. Myanmar is the world's second-largest producer of opium after Afghanistan and use of its derivative, heroin, is widespread. The center's popularity is a testament both to the severity of Myanmar's drug problem and the lack of options for users in a poor country where modern treatment programs are rare. It offers a 40-day "course" of prayer, Bible study and devotional singing, with football and weightlifting for those strong enough. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Tu Nan, a heroin user for over ten years, raises his hands during morning prayers at the Youth for Christ Centre near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. Myanmar is the world's second-largest producer of opium after Afghanistan and...more

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

Tu Nan, a heroin user for over ten years, raises his hands during morning prayers at the Youth for Christ Centre near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. Myanmar is the world's second-largest producer of opium after Afghanistan and use of its derivative, heroin, is widespread. The center's popularity is a testament both to the severity of Myanmar's drug problem and the lack of options for users in a poor country where modern treatment programs are rare. It offers a 40-day "course" of prayer, Bible study and devotional singing, with football and weightlifting for those strong enough. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
1 / 15
<p>A resident cries as he looks out from the inside of a bamboo cell called the "Special Prayer Room", where he is locked in for his first week at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A resident cries as he looks out from the inside of a bamboo cell called the "Special Prayer Room", where he is locked in for his first week at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. ...more

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

A resident cries as he looks out from the inside of a bamboo cell called the "Special Prayer Room", where he is locked in for his first week at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
2 / 15
<p>Residents play a ball game as someone washes themselves at "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Residents play a ball game as someone washes themselves at "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

Residents play a ball game as someone washes themselves at "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 15
<p>Residents wait for food to be distributed as one of them plays a religious song on the guitar at "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Residents wait for food to be distributed as one of them plays a religious song on the guitar at "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir...more

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

Residents wait for food to be distributed as one of them plays a religious song on the guitar at "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 15
<p>Residents sing during morning prayers at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Residents sing during morning prayers at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

Residents sing during morning prayers at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
5 / 15
<p>A resident of "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts shows traces on his neck from a traditional healing method for a fever in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A resident of "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts shows traces on his neck from a traditional healing method for a fever in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

A resident of "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts shows traces on his neck from a traditional healing method for a fever in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
6 / 15
<p>A man lifts weights at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man lifts weights at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

A man lifts weights at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
7 / 15
<p>Ndingi Laja, 45, a former convict and folk singer, better known by his stage name Ahja, walks though the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, which he established, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Ndingi Laja, 45, a former convict and folk singer, better known by his stage name Ahja, walks though the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, which he established, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj more

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

Ndingi Laja, 45, a former convict and folk singer, better known by his stage name Ahja, walks though the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, which he established, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
8 / 15
<p>Noah Aung Hla (L) and Wun Naung Lay pass the time in a bamboo cell called the "Special Prayer Room", where they are locked in for their first week at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. Naung Lay is one of more than 600 young men who have undergone primitive drug rehabilitation at the Youth for Christ Centre, a collection of tin-roofed shacks on a riverbank in Kachin State. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Noah Aung Hla (L) and Wun Naung Lay pass the time in a bamboo cell called the "Special Prayer Room", where they are locked in for their first week at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5,...more

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

Noah Aung Hla (L) and Wun Naung Lay pass the time in a bamboo cell called the "Special Prayer Room", where they are locked in for their first week at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. Naung Lay is one of more than 600 young men who have undergone primitive drug rehabilitation at the Youth for Christ Centre, a collection of tin-roofed shacks on a riverbank in Kachin State. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
9 / 15
<p>Rice is prepared for residents of "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Rice is prepared for residents of "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

Rice is prepared for residents of "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
10 / 15
<p>A resident of the Youth for Christ Centre walks between its buildings near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A resident of the Youth for Christ Centre walks between its buildings near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

A resident of the Youth for Christ Centre walks between its buildings near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
11 / 15
<p>Residents pass the time at their 4m by 2m (13ft by 6ft) cell, where they are moved as punishment for breaking rules, at "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Residents pass the time at their 4m by 2m (13ft by 6ft) cell, where they are moved as punishment for breaking rules, at "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6,...more

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

Residents pass the time at their 4m by 2m (13ft by 6ft) cell, where they are moved as punishment for breaking rules, at "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
12 / 15
<p>Residents wash themselves at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Residents wash themselves at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

Residents wash themselves at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
13 / 15
<p>Residents pass the time in a bamboo cell called the "Special Prayer Room", where they are locked in for their first week at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Residents pass the time in a bamboo cell called the "Special Prayer Room", where they are locked in for their first week at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj more

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

Residents pass the time in a bamboo cell called the "Special Prayer Room", where they are locked in for their first week at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
14 / 15
<p>A resident attends a prayer session at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A resident attends a prayer session at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

A resident attends a prayer session at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Window framed

Window framed

Next Slideshows

Window framed

Window framed

A story can be told by a glimpse through glass.

Jul 10 2013
A veteran's debt

A veteran's debt

Army medic Shawn Aiken returned to the U.S. with multiple war injuries, and soon found himself struggling to feed his family as the Pentagon charged him for...

Jul 11 2013
Parade of the

Parade of the "big heads"

"Kilikis", wearing oversized heads and playfully hitting bystanders with sponges on sticks, parade daily through Pamplona during the nine-day festival.

Jul 09 2013
Fourth of July

Fourth of July

Americans gather for parades, picnics and fireworks in celebration of Independence Day.

Jul 04 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast