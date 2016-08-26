Edition:
Fri Aug 26, 2016

Faith in the ruins of Italy's quake

A damaged Virgin Mary statue is seen in a church following an earthquake at Cossito. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A firefighter carries away a crucifix from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A Virgin Mary statue is seen in cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A resident helps a firefighter to set down a crucifix from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church in San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Damaged family chapels are seen in a cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A firefighter carries away a painting from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church in San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Coffins covered by debris are seen in a cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A firefighter removes a damaged crucifix from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church in San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A Virgin Mary statue is seen in cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A partially collapsed church is seen in Accumoli di Rieti. REUTERS/Steve Scherer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A picture of Sant Agostino church hang on the wall in a damaged house at Amatrice. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A firefighter carries away a bas-relief from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church in San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Damaged family chapels are seen in a cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A damaged Virgin Mary statue is seen in a church at Cossito near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Coffins covered by debris are seen in a cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A firefighter carries away a painting from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church in San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
