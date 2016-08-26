Faith in the ruins of Italy's quake
A damaged Virgin Mary statue is seen in a church following an earthquake at Cossito. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A firefighter carries away a crucifix from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A Virgin Mary statue is seen in cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A resident helps a firefighter to set down a crucifix from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church in San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Damaged family chapels are seen in a cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A firefighter carries away a painting from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church in San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Coffins covered by debris are seen in a cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A firefighter removes a damaged crucifix from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church in San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A Virgin Mary statue is seen in cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A partially collapsed church is seen in Accumoli di Rieti. REUTERS/Steve Scherer
A picture of Sant Agostino church hang on the wall in a damaged house at Amatrice. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A firefighter carries away a bas-relief from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church in San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Damaged family chapels are seen in a cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A damaged Virgin Mary statue is seen in a church at Cossito near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Coffins covered by debris are seen in a cemetery at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A firefighter carries away a painting from San Lorenzo e Flaviano church in San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Next Slideshows
Pilgrimage of the Mexican wrestlers
Masked lucha libre wrestlers take part in an annual pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady Guadalupe in Mexico City.
Last days of the FARC
A peace deal will end half a century of war and allow the rebels to reintegrate into Colombian society.
Anti-Mugabe protests turn violent
Zimbabwean police fired teargas and use a water cannon to disperse anti-government supporters, who responded by hurling rocks, as a protest against President...
Rebels and residents flee besieged Damascus suburb
Besieged residents and rebels begin leaving the Damascus suburb of Daraya as an evacuation to end one of the longest stand-offs in Syria's five-year war began.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.