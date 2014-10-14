Fall colors
The Virginia Creeper covering a 15th-century cottage housing the Tu Hwnt I'r Bont tearoom has turned to copper red as autumn approaches, in Llanrwst, North Wales September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A woman jogs with her dog through a park during a sunny autumn day in central Sofia, Bulgaria October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A couple takes a walk through Gorky park with the trees in autumn foliage in Minsk, Belarus October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man crosses a footbridge over the Canal Saint-Martin on a warm autumn afternoon in Paris October 11, 2014. REUTERS/John Schults
Visitors view the autumn foliage of acer trees in the Old Arboretum at Westonbirt in southwest England October 14, 2014. The Japanese maples are some of the first species to turn red and orange at this famous tree collection, originally planted out...more
Cows stand on a meadow on a mountain in front of Mount Saentis during sunny autumn weather near the eastern Swiss town of Wattwill October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A fall leaf floats on the surface of the Willowemoc Creek in the Catskills region town of Roscoe, New York October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A visitor walks along a sidewalk covered with yellow leaves at the Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A squirrel uses its tail to shield it from the weather as rain falls in south London October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A man sweeps his car off to move it from falling tree limbs during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Alberta, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Fall leaves are seen on the ground as a man and his dog cross a creek while playing with a stick, in Accord, New York October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A pair of child's ballet pumps are left discarded in a gutter among autumn leaves in London September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A family takes a walk through Gorky park with the trees in autumn foliage in Minsk, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A local area resident jumps out of the way of a falling tree branch during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Alberta, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Visitors enjoy the autumn sunshine as they sit in deck chairs in St James Park, central London September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Next Slideshows
Most influential teens
A sampling from Time's most influential teens list.
Decline along the King Coal Highway
Reuters photographer Robert Galbraith documented people and towns along West Virginia's Route 52, or 'King Coal Highway' as it's known.
Blind ballet
A dance school in Brazil teaches ballet to children with disabilities for free.
Nobel Prize winners
The winners of the prestigious Nobel Prizes.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.