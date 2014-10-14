Edition:
Fall colors

The Virginia Creeper covering a 15th-century cottage housing the Tu Hwnt I'r Bont tearoom has turned to copper red as autumn approaches, in Llanrwst, North Wales September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A woman jogs with her dog through a park during a sunny autumn day in central Sofia, Bulgaria October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A couple takes a walk through Gorky park with the trees in autumn foliage in Minsk, Belarus October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A man crosses a footbridge over the Canal Saint-Martin on a warm autumn afternoon in Paris October 11, 2014. REUTERS/John Schults

Visitors view the autumn foliage of acer trees in the Old Arboretum at Westonbirt in southwest England October 14, 2014. The Japanese maples are some of the first species to turn red and orange at this famous tree collection, originally planted out in the nineteenth century Victorian heyday of plant hunting. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Cows stand on a meadow on a mountain in front of Mount Saentis during sunny autumn weather near the eastern Swiss town of Wattwill October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A fall leaf floats on the surface of the Willowemoc Creek in the Catskills region town of Roscoe, New York October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A visitor walks along a sidewalk covered with yellow leaves at the Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A squirrel uses its tail to shield it from the weather as rain falls in south London October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A man sweeps his car off to move it from falling tree limbs during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Alberta, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Fall leaves are seen on the ground as a man and his dog cross a creek while playing with a stick, in Accord, New York October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A pair of child's ballet pumps are left discarded in a gutter among autumn leaves in London September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A family takes a walk through Gorky park with the trees in autumn foliage in Minsk, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A local area resident jumps out of the way of a falling tree branch during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Alberta, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Visitors enjoy the autumn sunshine as they sit in deck chairs in St James Park, central London September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

