Fall colors

A couple looks up at the autumn colors as they walk through trees at Sheffield Park Garden near Haywards Heath in southern England October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, October 20, 2014
The sun shines through the leaves of a tree in autumn color at Sheffield Park Garden near Haywards Heath in southern England October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A woman looks out from a bridge at trees in autumn color at Sheffield Park Garden near Haywards Heath in southern England October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Autumn colors are reflected in a pond at Sheffield Park Garden near Haywards Heath in southern England October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

The Virginia Creeper covering a 15th-century cottage housing the Tu Hwnt I'r Bont tearoom has turned to copper red as autumn approaches, in Llanrwst, North Wales September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A couple sits under trees in autumn color at Sheffield Park Garden near Haywards Heath in southern England October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

People walk in a park littered with autumn leaves, at Charlottenburg castle's park in Berlin, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A girl collects autumn leaves at a park in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Pantheon folly building is seen amongst autumnal colours of the gardens at Stourhead in Wiltshire, south west England, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman jogs with her dog through a park during a sunny autumn day in central Sofia, Bulgaria October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A couple takes a walk through Gorky park with the trees in autumn foliage in Minsk, Belarus October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A man crosses a footbridge over the Canal Saint-Martin on a warm autumn afternoon in Paris October 11, 2014. REUTERS/John Schults

Visitors view the autumn foliage of acer trees in the Old Arboretum at Westonbirt in southwest England October 14, 2014. The Japanese maples are some of the first species to turn red and orange at this famous tree collection, originally planted out in the nineteenth century Victorian heyday of plant hunting. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Cows stand on a meadow on a mountain in front of Mount Saentis during sunny autumn weather near the eastern Swiss town of Wattwill October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A fall leaf floats on the surface of the Willowemoc Creek in the Catskills region town of Roscoe, New York October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A visitor walks along a sidewalk covered with yellow leaves at the Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Fall leaves are seen on the ground as a man and his dog cross a creek while playing with a stick, in Accord, New York October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A family takes a walk through Gorky park with the trees in autumn foliage in Minsk, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

