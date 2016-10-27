Fall colors
Moored boats are seen on Loch Faskally, as autumn leaves are reflected in the water, in Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Visitors view the autumn foliage and colours in the gardens and estate at Stourhead in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Vineyards are pictured on a warm autumn morning near Fechy, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Light filters through colored leaves as autumn weather arrives in Europe in Orvault, western France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Visitors view the autumn foliage and colours in the gardens and estate at Stourhead in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man takes a selfie with a woman and child during an autumn sunny day in central park in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Leaves are pictured on a warm autumn morning in Bursins, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Tourists take photographs at the Blair Athol Distillery Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Women enjoy an autumn sunny day in central park in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Late autumn colors in vineyards mark a change in season in Paris, France. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Women walk during an autumn day at the Royal Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Rowan berries are seen in front of autumnal foliage in Perthshire, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally, in Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A City of Lausanne staff blows leaves on a warm autumn morning in Lausane, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A red maple leaf is seen among new fallen snow in the village of Kingston, New York, as the first winter weather of the season moved into parts of the northeast U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally, in Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Next Slideshows
Commoner Queen
Queen Elizabeth moments when she is more civilian than royalty.
Girls for Hillary
Girls in the audience at Hillary Clinton's rallies.
Hawaii's John John Florence wins World Surf championships
John John Florence of Hawaii celebrates his victory after winning the World Surf League's championship in Portugal.
Rise of the machines
A look at the new generation of robot technology.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.