Falling from the sky

U.S. Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division based in Fort Brag, N.C. , participate in a massive airdrop from a C-17 Globemaster aircraft as part of the NATO Exercise Trident Juncture, NATO's largest joint and combined military exercise in more than a decade, at the San Gregorio training grounds outside Zaragoza, Spain, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A Russian paratrooper descends to the ground during a training exercise west of Belgrade, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Members of the South Korea Navy Special Warfare parachute down during a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of the Incheon Landing Operations conducted during the 1950-1953 Korean War, in Incheon, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force's 1st Airborne Brigade soldier parachutes from a CH-47 helicopter during their military drill west of Tokyo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2013
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children watch as Israeli paratroopers take part in a military exercise at the Palmachim air force base near Tel Aviv, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2013
Members of the special warfare command parachute down as helicopters fly during a full-dress rehearsal for Armed Forces Day south of Seoul, September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2009
U.S. parachutists attend a training session as part of the over Lop Buri province, Thailand, March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2010
A parachutist of Austrian army special unit Jagdkommando lands next to St. Stephen's cathedral during an exercise in Vienna, April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2011
Troops from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade dive from a C-1 transport plane during a military exercise east of Tokyo, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-14M capsule from the International Space Station is seen above clouds as it descends beneath a parachute just before landing in central Kazakhstan, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Parachutists of the Swiss Air Force perform during a demonstration in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2012
Members of a local parachute club wearing Santa Claus costumes fly past residential buildings to drop presents to pedestrians during a promotional event celebrating Christmas in Guiyang, China, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
Parachutists sporting the colors of the Yemen national flag, descend in the sky during the opening ceremony of the Sanaa Summer Festival in Sanaa, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2013
Paratroopers participate in a joint Bulgarian-U.S. military training east of Sofia, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2011
A parachutist lights a flare as he descends during the men's World Cup Downhill skiing race in Val Gardena, Italy, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, December 21, 2013
A U.S. Army soldier with the 10th Special Forces Group and his military working dog jump off the ramp of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during training over the Gulf of Mexico, March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel J. Martinez/U.S. Air Force

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2011
