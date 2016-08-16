False start ends Olympic dream
Wilhem Belocian of France reacts after a false start. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Wilhem Belocian of France reacts after a false start. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Wilhem Belocian of France reacts after a false start. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Wilhem Belocian of France makes a false start. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Wilhem Belocian of France reacts after he was disqualified for false start. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Wilhem Belocian of France reacts after being disqualified for a false start. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Wilhem Belocian of France reacts after being disqualified for a false start. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Wilhem Belocian of France reacts after being disqualified for a false start. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Wilhem Belocian of France reacts after a false start. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Wilhem Belocian of France reacts after being disqualified for a false start. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Wilhem Belocian of France reacts after a false start. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Wilhem Belocian of France reacts after he was disqualified for false start. REUTERS/David Gray
Wilhem Belocian of France reacts after a false start. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Wilhem Belocian of France reacts after he was disqualified for false start. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Wilhem Belocian of France reacts after a false start. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Next Slideshows
Ukraine's propaganda war
Ukrainian government forces control the ground in Avdiyivka, but pro-Moscow rebels just across the front line dominate the airways.
MSF hospital bombed in Yemen
A Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres in northern Yemen on Monday, killing at least 11 people and wounding 19,...
Crashes at the Rio velodrome
Olympians hit the track hard during high speed crashes at the velodrome in Rio.
Rio Olympics: Day 10
Highlights from the tenth day of competition at the Rio Games.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.