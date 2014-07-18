Edition:
Families of MH17

A woman, who said her name was Noraini and that she believed a relative of hers was on Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17, cries as she waits for more information about the crashed plane, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Friday, July 18, 2014
Family members of passengers on Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17 react on a bus bringing them to a separate area at Schiphol Airport, Netherlands July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Friday, July 18, 2014
A Malaysian woman who had a relative on board the Malaysian Airlines MH17 reacts to messages on her mobile phone as she waits to travel to Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Singapore's Changi Airport July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Friday, July 18, 2014
Family members of passengers on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 are transported by bus to a separate area at Schiphol Airport, Netherlands July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Friday, July 18, 2014
Family members of passengers on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 react on a bus bringing them to a separate area at Schiphol Airport, Netherlands July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Friday, July 18, 2014
A woman (front), who said she believed her sister was on Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17, cries as she waits for more information about the crashed plane, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Friday, July 18, 2014
Malaysian Siti Dina weeps after seeing her daughter's name on the list of passengers on board Malaysia Airlines MH17 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Friday, July 18, 2014
Relatives of passengers on board Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Friday, July 18, 2014
Relatives of passengers onboard the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17 arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Friday, July 18, 2014
People, who said they believed their relatives were on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, react as they wait for more information about the crashed plane at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Friday, July 18, 2014
A man who said he believes he had a relative on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 reacts in front of a policeman while waiting for more information about the crashed plane at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Friday, July 18, 2014
A man (in blue), whose family was onboard Malaysia Airlines MH17, consoles another man who had just arrived with his wife to receive confirmation that their daughter's family was onboard the plane, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Friday, July 18, 2014
A man, who said he believed his relative was on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, speaks on a mobile phone as he waits for more information about the crashed plane at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Friday, July 18, 2014
The Malaysian relative of a passenger onboard the Malaysia Airlines (MAS) MH17 is assisted by MAS staff members as she leaves Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Friday, July 18, 2014
