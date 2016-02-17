Family politics
Dante Cicerone, 15, and his twin brother Georgie dress up as Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump as they attend a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Susan Lomas holds her son Oliver, dressed up as Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz hold placards before a campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Jacob Duncan (L) and his little sister Annabelle, both of Bluffton, South Carolina, hang out under an oak tree before the start of a rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Beaufort High School Performing Arts Center in Beaufort,...more
A mother and daughter sit on the floor as they wait for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to arrive for a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bronc Jessee, 3, and his sister Mersates Sims, both of Barboursville, Virginia, wait before a town hall meeting for Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush at VFW Post #10420 in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, February...more
Children play in the front row as Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event in Spartanburg, South Carolina, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Audience member Robin Roy (C) and her daughter (R) react as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jamari Jones, 2, and his big sister Jamiya Jones, 4, play as U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich speaks to diners at Dukes Bar-B-Que in Orangeburg, South Carolina, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Ed Price (from left) his wife Sherry and Jean and Bob Bonneville, all from Hershey, Pennsylvania, pose for a cell phone photo before a town hall meeting for Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush at VFW Post #10420 in...more
Sisters Sophia (L) and Norah Boice of North Charleston play on seats after Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spoke at a rally at Trident Technical College Conference Center in North Charleston, South...more
Mark Merlin and his son Anthony, cheer for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Virginia October 14, 2015. Picture taken with a fisheye zoom lens. REUTERS/Jay...more
Nicole Cody holds her 3-month-old daughter Caroline as they wait in line for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' town hall campaign event at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
George Pearson and his daughter Maggie watch U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio during a campaign event in an airport hanger in Greenville, South Carolina, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rev. Lisa Dietrich (C) and Isabella Dietrich listen as Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Waterloo, Iowa January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Next Slideshows
Migrants in limbo
Migrants wait decisions on their fate at a refugee deportation registry center in Germany.
Best of Westminster Dog Show
A German shorthaired pointer wins "Best in Show".
Syria's warring factions
A look at the government forces, rebel groups and militias fighting for control of Syria.
Ciudad Juarez's violent past
As the Mexican border town prepares to host Pope Francis, a look back at the drug violence that gripped the city.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.