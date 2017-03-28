Famine strikes South Sudan
A woman rests in bed with her children in the paediatric ward at the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital inside the United Nations Mission in South Sudan base, Bentiu, Rubkona County, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Women and children wait to be treated at a Medecins Sans Frontieres support clinic in Thaker, Southern Unity, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Relatives comfort a woman, who has fallen sick, as she is being treated at a Medecins Sans Frontieres support clinic in Thaker, Southern Unity, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman waits to be registered prior to a food distribution carried out by the United Nations World Food Programme in Thonyor, Leer state, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A child is checked for signs of malnutrition by a United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund health worker during a registration prior to a humanitarian food distribution carried out by the United Nations World Food Programme in Thonyor,...more
A United Nations World Food Programme helicopter flies over a queue of people waiting to be registered prior to a food distribution in Thonyor, Leer county, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman waits to be registered prior to a food distribution carried out by the United Nations World Food Programme in Thonyor, Leer state, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Men unload boxes of nutritional supplements from an helicopter prior to a humanitarian food distribution carried out by the United Nations World Food Programme in Thonyor, Leer county, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman holds a relative who has fallen sick as they wait for treatment at a Medecins Sans Frontieres support clinic in Thaker, Southern Unity, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Women and children wait to be registered prior to a food distribution carried out by the United Nations World Food Programme in Thonyor, Leer state, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A United Nations World Food Programme plane releases sacks of food during an airdrop close to Rubkuai village in Unity State, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A wounded man lies on a stretcher following an armed confrontation between two communities, in Thonyor, Leer state, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Children cross a body of water to reach a registration area prior to a food distribution carried out by the United Nations World Food Programme in Thonyor, Leer county, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Women wait in line during a UNICEF supported mobile health clinic in the village of Rubkuai, Unity State, South Sudan. Famine has been formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried...more
Women wait to be registered prior to a food distribution carried out by the United Nations World Food Programme in Thonyor, Leer state, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Men carry a wounded person on a stretcher following an armed confrontation between two communities, in Thonyor, Leer state, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
People walk on a road in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan Protection of Civilian site, near Bentiu, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Women and children wait to be registered prior to a food distribution carried out by the United Nations World Food Programme in Thonyor, Leer state, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An elderly and disabled woman rests on a foot path before her relatives carry her on an improvised stretcher near Thonyor, Leer state, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A mother feeds her child with a peanut-based paste for treatment of severe acute malnutrition in a UNICEF supported hospital in the capital Juba, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A sick man is treated by a United Nations Mission in South Sudan peacekeeper during a foot patrol near Bentiu, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A boy moves away as a United Nations World Food Programme helicopter lands in Rubkuai village, Unity State, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman cooks a meal in the town of Pibor, Boma state, east of South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A mother with her child sleeps in a bed of the paediatric ward of a hospital in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan Protection of Civilian site, outside the capital Juba. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
People move away from as a United Nations World Food Programme helicopter lands in Rubkuai village, Unity State, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
