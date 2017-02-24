Famine strikes South Sudan
Women wait in line during a UNICEF supported mobile health clinic in the village of Rubkuai, Unity State, South Sudan. Famine has been formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried...more
A United Nations World Food Programme plane releases sacks of food during an airdrop close to Rubkuai village in Unity State, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A boy watches sacks of food drop to the ground during a United Nations World Food Programme airdrop close to Rubkuai village in Unity State, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola/File Photo
An elderly and disabled woman rests on a foot path before her relatives carry her on an improvised stretcher near Thonyor, Leer state, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A sick man is treated by a United Nations Mission in South Sudan peacekeeper during a foot patrol near Bentiu, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A mother feeds her child with a peanut-based paste for treatment of severe acute malnutrition in a UNICEF supported hospital in the capital Juba, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A boy moves away as a United Nations World Food Programme helicopter lands in Rubkuai village, Unity State, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Women carry sacks of food past Thonyor, Leer state, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman cooks a meal in the town of Pibor, Boma state, east of South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A mother with her child sleeps in a bed of the paediatric ward of a hospital in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan Protection of Civilian site, outside the capital Juba. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
People move away from as a United Nations World Food Programme helicopter lands in Rubkuai village, Unity State, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Women carry sacks of food in Nimini village, Unity State, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Nyagonga Machul, 38, embraces her children (L-R) Nyameer Mario, 6, Nyawan Mario, 4, Ruai Mario, 10, and Machiey Mario, 8, after being reunited with them at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan Protection of Civilian site in Juba....more
Women hold their babies as they wait for a medical check-up at a United Nations International Children's Fund supported mobile health clinic in Nimini village, Unity State, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
People walk by inside the United Nations Mission in South Sudan Protection of Civilians site, near Bentiu, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
People walk on a road in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan Protection of Civilian site, near Bentiu, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man collects sacks of food from a dry river bed after a United Nations World Food Programme airdrop close to Rubkuai village in Unity State, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Women carry boxes of nutritional food delivered by the United Nations World Food Programme (UN WFP), in Rubkuai village, Unity State, South Sudan February 16, 2017. Picture taken February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
