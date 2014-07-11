Edition:
Fan tent city

An Argentinian fan sleeps in a hammock amongst others who are camping in tents at the Terreirao do Samba as they wait for Sunday's World Cup final match between Argentina and Germany in Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An Argentinian fan uses her computer outside her motorhom. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Soccer fans live out of tents and motorhomes. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An Argentina fan relaxes at a tent and motorhome park amongst others. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Argentinian fans play with a ball at a tent and motorhome park. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An Argentinian fan carrying a baby stands in front of a banner of Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Argentinian fans eat lunch next to their motorhome. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Argentinian fans celebrate under a giant flag as they show their support for their team on Copacabana beach before Sunday's World Cup final match between Argentina and Germany in Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An Argentinian fan cuts onions in his motorhome. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An Argentinian fan rests inside his tent. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An Argentinian fan juggles next to his tent as he passes time. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Argentinian fans prepare a barbecue at a tent and motorhome camp. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Argentinian fans have a barbecue at a tent and motorhome camp. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Argentinian fans show their support for their team on the roof of their motorhome. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Argentinian fans brush their teeth at a tent and motorhome park. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

