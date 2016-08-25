Farage stumps with Trump

Donald Trump watches as Nigel Farage speaks at a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. To qualify to remain in the United States, Trump said, illegal immigrants would have to pay back taxes. "No citizenship. Let me go a step further - they'll pay back taxes, they have to pay taxes, there's no amnesty, as such, there's no amnesty, but we work with them," Trump said. "But when I go through and I meet thousands and thousands of people on this subject, and I've had very strong people come up to me ... and they've said: 'Mr. Trump, I love you, but to take a person who's been here for 15 or 20 years and throw them and their family out, it's so tough, Mr. Trump,'" Trump said. "It's a very hard thing." REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

