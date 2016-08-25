Farage stumps with Trump
Member of European Parliament Nigel Farage speaks during a Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. Nigel Farage, a key figure in the successful campaign to get Britain out of the European Union, lent his...more
Donald Trump shakes hands with Nigel Farage at a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. Farage appeared with Trump before a cheering crowd of thousands. Farage partly based his Brexit drive on opposition to mass immigration to Britain that he said...more
Donald Trump watches as Nigel Farage speaks at a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. His appearance came as Trump sought to moderate his own hardline stance against illegal immigration. In remarks broadcast on Wednesday, Trump backed further away...more
Nigel Farage speaks during a Donald Trump campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. Farage said he would not actually endorse Trump because he did not want to repeat what he called President Barack Obama's meddling in British affairs when Obama urged...more
Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. Trump has sought to align himself with the Brexit movement, noting he had said before the June 23 referendum that Britons should vote to leave. He visited one of his golf courses in...more
A supporter of Donald Trump cheers during a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. Trump has since tumbled in national opinion polls and is fighting to remain competitive with Democratic rival Clinton with little more than two months to go until the...more
Nigel Farage speaks during a Donald Trump campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. Farage drew parallels between the Brexit movement and the support Trump has received from many Americans who feel left behind by Washington. "They feel people aren�t...more
Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. Trump's comments on immigration came in the second part of an interview conducted on Tuesday with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity. They signaled a further softening in his immigration...more
A man dressed up as Uncle Sam waits for Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. Trump, who defeated 16 rivals for the Republican presidential nomination in part based on his opposition to illegal immigrants, said he would not permit...more
Donald Trump watches as Nigel Farage speaks at a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. To qualify to remain in the United States, Trump said, illegal immigrants would have to pay back taxes. "No citizenship. Let me go a step further - they'll pay...more
Nigel Farage speaks during a Donald Trump campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
