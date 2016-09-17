Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 16, 2016 | 8:35pm EDT

FARC preparing for peace

A fighter from FARC arrives at the camp as they prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

A fighter from FARC arrives at the camp as they prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A fighter from FARC arrives at the camp as they prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino
A fighter from FARC arrives at the camp where they prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

A fighter from FARC arrives at the camp where they prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A fighter from FARC arrives at the camp where they prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino
A fighter from FARC arrives at a camp where the group will host a congress to ratify a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

A fighter from FARC arrives at a camp where the group will host a congress to ratify a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A fighter from FARC arrives at a camp where the group will host a congress to ratify a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino
Fighters from FARC arriving at the camp where they prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Fighters from FARC arriving at the camp where they prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Fighters from FARC arriving at the camp where they prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino
Fighters from FARC arriving at the camp where they prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Fighters from FARC arriving at the camp where they prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Fighters from FARC arriving at the camp where they prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino
A member of FARC walks at the camp where they are preparing for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

A member of FARC walks at the camp where they are preparing for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A member of FARC walks at the camp where they are preparing for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino
Colombians from the FARC work to prepare housing and accommodation for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government in El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Colombians from the FARC work to prepare housing and accommodation for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government in El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Colombians from the FARC work to prepare housing and accommodation for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government in El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino
Colombians from Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), speak at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Colombians from Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), speak at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Colombians from Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), speak at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino
Marco Leon Calarca, (L) a member of FARC, talks to other members at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Marco Leon Calarca, (L) a member of FARC, talks to other members at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Marco Leon Calarca, (L) a member of FARC, talks to other members at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino
A couple from the 51st Front of the FARC pose for the camera at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A couple from the 51st Front of the FARC pose for the camera at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A couple from the 51st Front of the FARC pose for the camera at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Colombians from FARC arrive at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Colombians from FARC arrive at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Colombians from FARC arrive at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino
A Colombian from FARC works on a platform to prepare accommodation for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A Colombian from FARC works on a platform to prepare accommodation for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
A Colombian from FARC works on a platform to prepare accommodation for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Members of the 51st Front of the FARC have a haircut and a beard shave at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Members of the 51st Front of the FARC have a haircut and a beard shave at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Members of the 51st Front of the FARC have a haircut and a beard shave at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A Colombian from FARC works on a road to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A Colombian from FARC works on a road to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
A Colombian from FARC works on a road to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Yuli and Eduar of the 51st Front FARC eat at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Yuli and Eduar of the 51st Front FARC eat at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Yuli and Eduar of the 51st Front FARC eat at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Colombians from FARC arrive at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Colombians from FARC arrive at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Colombians from FARC arrive at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino
Colombians from FARC work to prepare housing and accommodation for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, in El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Colombians from FARC work to prepare housing and accommodation for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, in El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Colombians from FARC work to prepare housing and accommodation for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, in El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Members of the 51st Front of the FARC listen to a lecture on the peace process between the Colombian government and their force at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Members of the 51st Front of the FARC listen to a lecture on the peace process between the Colombian government and their force at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Members of the 51st Front of the FARC listen to a lecture on the peace process between the Colombian government and their force at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Colombians from FARC speak at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Colombians from FARC speak at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Colombians from FARC speak at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino
Colombians from FARC construct a camp to prepare housing and accommodation for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Colombians from FARC construct a camp to prepare housing and accommodation for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Colombians from FARC construct a camp to prepare housing and accommodation for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino
Marco Leon Calarca, a member of FARC arrives at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Marco Leon Calarca, a member of FARC arrives at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Marco Leon Calarca, a member of FARC arrives at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino
Colombians from FARC construct a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Colombians from FARC construct a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Colombians from FARC construct a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino
Colombians from FARC arrive at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Colombians from FARC arrive at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Colombians from FARC arrive at a camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino
Colombians from FARC work on a road to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Colombians from FARC work on a road to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Colombians from FARC work on a road to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A Colombian from FARC works at a house to prepare accommodation for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A Colombian from FARC works at a house to prepare accommodation for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
A Colombian from FARC works at a house to prepare accommodation for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Fighters from Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), arriving at the camp where they prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia, September 16, 2016. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Fighters from Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), arriving at the camp where they prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia, September 16, 2016. REUTERS /John...more

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Fighters from Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), arriving at the camp where they prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia, September 16, 2016. REUTERS /John Vizcaino
