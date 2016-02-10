Edition:
United States
Wed Feb 10, 2016

Farewell Fiorina

Carly Fiorina visits Biederman's Deli and Pub in Plymouth, New Hampshire, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Carly Fiorina arrives at a campaign stop at Sip Coffee and Wine Bistro in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Carly Fiorina listens as she is introduced to speak at the New Hampshire Forum on Addiction and Heroin Epidemic in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Carly Fiorina speaks during a "Roast & Ride" campaign event sponsored by Iowa Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) at the Central Iowa Expo in Boone, Iowa June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Carly Fiorina listens to a question from Nadine Suby of Ankeny, Iowa, after speaking at the 10th Annual Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit in Altoona, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Republican presidential candidates businessman Donald Trump (L-rear), Governor Chris Christie (L-front) and former HP CEO Carly Fiorina leave the stage at the conclusion of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Carly Fiorina arrives to greet supporters on voting day in Bedford, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Carly Fiorina pauses while speaking about the death of her stepdaughter Lori, who died from the effects of her drug addiction in 2009, at the New Hampshire Forum on Addiction and Heroin Epidemic in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Carly Fiorina waits to speak to Chamber of Commerce members during a campaign stop in Salem, New Hampshire July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Carly Fiorina speaks at a campaign stop at Sip Coffee and Wine Bistro in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Carly Fiorina signs her declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot in the Secretary of State's office in Concord, New Hampshire November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Potential supporters listens as Carly Fiorina speaks at a house party at the home of former State Senator Bob Clegg in Hudson, New Hampshire, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former HP CEO Carly Fiorina, Senator Ted Cruz, Governor Chris Christie, former Governor Jeb Bush and businessman Donald Trump mix and chat at the end of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Carly Fiorina waits to pose for a photo at the Southern Republican Leadership Conference in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Carly Fiorina is introduced by Executive Pastor Mike Buster at the North Texas Presidential Forum hosted by the Faith & Freedom Coalition and Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
