Farewell for Cuomo
Chris Cuomo touches the hearse carrying the casket of his late father, New York Governor Mario Cuomo, after funeral service at the St. Ignatius Loyola Church in Manhattan, New York, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo comforts his mother Matilda outside the St. Ignatius Loyola Church after the funeral service for his late father, former Governor Mario Cuomo, in Manhattan, New York, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The hearse carrying the casket of former New York Governor Mario Cuomo is escorted by members of the New York State Police as it arrives at St. Ignatius Loyola Church for funeral service in Manhattan, New York, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan...more
Former U.S. president Bill Clinton and his wife, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, depart St. Ignatius Loyola Church after the funeral service for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo in Manhattan, New York January 6, 2015....more
Mourners wait in line in the snow to enter St. Ignatius Loyola Church, before the funeral service for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo in Manhattan, New York, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and his girlfriend Diana Taylor depart St. Ignatius Loyola Church after the funeral service for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo in Manhattan, New York, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A mourner wears a Mario Cuomo button while waiting in line to enter St. Ignatius Loyola Church, before the funeral service for the former New York governor in Manhattan, New York, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Robert F Kennedy Jr. and his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, depart St. Ignatius Loyola Church after the funeral service for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo in Manhattan, New York, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray depart St. Ignatius Loyola Church after the funeral service for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo in Manhattan, New York, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Billy Joel and his girlfriend Alexis Roderick depart St. Ignatius Loyola Church after the funeral service for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo in Manhattan, New York, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York State Police Troopers salute as the casket of former New York Governor Mario Cuomo is carried into St. Ignatius Loyola Church for funeral service in Manhattan, New York, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stands with his mother Matilda and other members of his family as he watches the casket of his late father, former New York Governor Mario Cuomo, being carried into St. Ignatius Loyola Church for funeral service in...more
People holds signs outside St. Ignatius Loyola Church, before the funeral service for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo in Manhattan, New York, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The casket of former New York Governor Mario Cuomo is carried into St. Ignatius Loyola Church for funeral service in Manhattan, New York January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his mother Matilda watch as the casket of his late father, former New York Governor Mario Cuomo, is carried from St. Ignatius Loyola Church after funeral service in Manhattan, New York January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo...more
The casket of former New York Governor Mario Cuomo is carried from St. Ignatius Loyola Church after his funeral service in Manhattan, New York, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The casket of former New York Governor Mario Cuomo is carried from St. Ignatius Loyola Church after his funeral service in Manhattan New York, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo blows a kiss to the casket of his late father, former New York Governor Mario Cuomo, inside the hearse after funeral service at the St. Ignatius Loyola Church in Manhattan, New York, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan...more
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (L) and his mother Matilda follow the casket of his late father, former New York Governor Mario Cuomo, from the St. Ignatius Loyola Church after the funeral service in Manhattan, New York January 6, 2015. ...more
