Pictures | Wed May 20, 2015 | 10:05pm EDT

Farewell Letterman

Jim Carrey shows off his shirt as he arrives at Ed Sullivan Theater as David Letterman prepares for the taping of the final edition of "The Late Show" in New York, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Tina Fey pretends to cry as she arrives at Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A man carries a cue card for David Letterman outside the Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A fan holds up a sign outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock depart Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Fans take photographs of each other with the marquee for "The Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin arrive with their daughter Carmen at Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Dave Grohl departs Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A fan holds up a magazine with David Letterman's face on it outside of Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A fan holds up a sign outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Crew members take photographs of each other outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Comedian Steve Martin arrives at the Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A fan holds up sign thanking David Letterman outside of Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Julia Louis-Dreyfus gestures as she arrives at Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Fans stand outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Peyton Manning arrives at the Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Paul Shaffer gestures to fans as he arrives at Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Barbara Walters departs Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A fan stops to take a photograph of the outside of Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Jerry Seinfeld arrives with his wife, Jessica, at Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
