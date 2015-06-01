Edition:
Farewell to B.B. King

Reverend Herron Wilson preaches during B.B. King's funeral in Indianola, Mississippi, May 30, 2015. King, who took his music from rural juke joints to the mainstream and inspired a generation of guitarists from Eric Clapton to Stevie Ray Vaughan, died in Las Vegas on May 14, 2015. He was 89. REUTERS/Rogelio V. Solis/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
A family member is brought to tears during B.B. King's funeral in Indianola, Mississippi, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Rogelio V. Solis/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
A baby is carried into church as family members arrive for B.B. King's funeral in Indianola, Mississippi, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Blues legend B.B. King's casket is lifted into a hearse as it leaves the B.B. King museum following a day of public viewing in Indianola, Mississippi, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
B.B. King's great nephew Javonte Winston, 16, takes a selfie with his family as he stands next to a statue of the blue guitarist at a park named in King's honor in Indianola, Mississippi, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
People wait in a line going to the entrance during a public viewing of B.B. King's coffin at the B.B. King Museum in Indianola, Mississippi May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
B.B. King's Club Ebony is seen in Indianola, Mississippi May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
The street corner where B.B. King starting playing his guitar is marked for its significance in Indianola, Mississippi May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
The street corner where B.B King began playing his guitar is marked in the small town of Indianola, Mississippi, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
People form a line to the entrance during a public viewing of the coffin of B.B. King at the B.B. King Museum in Indianola, Mississippi, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
People walk past the guitar and body of B.B. King during a public viewing at the B.B. King Museum in Indianola, Mississippi, May 29, 2015.REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Graceland, the former home of Elvis Presley, is flooded with blue light as a tribute to honor the "King of the Blues" guitarist B.B. King, who was also known as the "Beale Street Blues Boy", in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Rodd Bland, son of Bobby "Blue" Bland, pauses as he carries the iconic Gibson guitar named "Lucille" belonging to the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Police on horseback look on as B.B. King's procession heads down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Rodd Bland, son of Bobby "Blue" Bland, carries the iconic Gibson guitar named "Lucille" belonging to the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
The iconic Gibson guitar named "Lucille" belonging to the late B.B. King is carried during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Family members morn behind the hearse carrying the remains of the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Rodd Bland, son of Bobby "Blue" Bland, carries the iconic Gibson guitar named "Lucille" belonging to the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Blues fans takes pictures as B.B. King's procession heads down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Family members gather behind the hearse carrying the remains of the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Family members gather behind the hearse carrying the remains of the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Fans sign a wall with messages paying tribute to Blues legend B.B. King behind the B.B. King Blues Club in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
