Farewell to B.B. King
Reverend Herron Wilson preaches during B.B. King's funeral in Indianola, Mississippi, May 30, 2015. King, who took his music from rural juke joints to the mainstream and inspired a generation of guitarists from Eric Clapton to Stevie Ray Vaughan,...more
A family member is brought to tears during B.B. King's funeral in Indianola, Mississippi, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Rogelio V. Solis/Pool
A baby is carried into church as family members arrive for B.B. King's funeral in Indianola, Mississippi, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Blues legend B.B. King's casket is lifted into a hearse as it leaves the B.B. King museum following a day of public viewing in Indianola, Mississippi, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
B.B. King's great nephew Javonte Winston, 16, takes a selfie with his family as he stands next to a statue of the blue guitarist at a park named in King's honor in Indianola, Mississippi, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People wait in a line going to the entrance during a public viewing of B.B. King's coffin at the B.B. King Museum in Indianola, Mississippi May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
B.B. King's Club Ebony is seen in Indianola, Mississippi May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The street corner where B.B. King starting playing his guitar is marked for its significance in Indianola, Mississippi May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The street corner where B.B King began playing his guitar is marked in the small town of Indianola, Mississippi, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People form a line to the entrance during a public viewing of the coffin of B.B. King at the B.B. King Museum in Indianola, Mississippi, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People walk past the guitar and body of B.B. King during a public viewing at the B.B. King Museum in Indianola, Mississippi, May 29, 2015.REUTERS/Mike Blake
Graceland, the former home of Elvis Presley, is flooded with blue light as a tribute to honor the "King of the Blues" guitarist B.B. King, who was also known as the "Beale Street Blues Boy", in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rodd Bland, son of Bobby "Blue" Bland, pauses as he carries the iconic Gibson guitar named "Lucille" belonging to the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Police on horseback look on as B.B. King's procession heads down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rodd Bland, son of Bobby "Blue" Bland, carries the iconic Gibson guitar named "Lucille" belonging to the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The iconic Gibson guitar named "Lucille" belonging to the late B.B. King is carried during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Family members morn behind the hearse carrying the remains of the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rodd Bland, son of Bobby "Blue" Bland, carries the iconic Gibson guitar named "Lucille" belonging to the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Blues fans takes pictures as B.B. King's procession heads down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Family members gather behind the hearse carrying the remains of the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Family members gather behind the hearse carrying the remains of the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Fans sign a wall with messages paying tribute to Blues legend B.B. King behind the B.B. King Blues Club in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Critics' Choice red carpet
Style at the Critics' Choice Television Awards.
Critics' Choice Television Awards
Highlights from the Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills.
Dismantling the Late Show
Workers take down the Late Show marquee after David Letterman's final show.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 68th edition of the film festival on the French Riviera.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.