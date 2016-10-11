Edition:
Farewell to David Ortiz

Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz salutes the fans after the loss against the Cleveland Indians in game three of the 2016 ALDS series at Fenway Park. The Indians swept the Boston Red Sox -- and ended David Ortiz's career -- in the American League Division Series. Boston's Ortiz announced this would be his last MLB season, in a career as one of the game's most feared hitters. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
David Ortiz stands in the on-deck circle in Game 4 of their American League Division Series against the Oakland Athletics, at Fenway Park in Boston, October 5, 2003. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Minnesota Twins batter David Ortiz (C) is controlled by teammates Dustan Mohr (L) and Cristian Guzman (R) after after Ortiz rushed the pitcher's mound after being hit by a pitch from Seattle Mariners starter Jamie Moyer at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington on July 6, 2002. REUTERS/Anthony P. Bolante

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
David Ortiz celebrates after his game-winning hit against the Oakland Athletics, in Game 4 of their American League Division Series at Fenway Park in Boston, October 5, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Boston Red Sox manager Grady Little (L) finds David Ortiz (R) relaxing behind his desk as Little returns to his office at Fenway Park in Boston for the first time since the Red Sox were defeated by the New York Yankees in the American League Championship series, October 17, 2003. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
David Ortiz congratulates teammate Kevin Youkilis in the dugout, after the rookie hit a solo home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Pat Hentgen in Toronto, May 15, 2004. REUTERS/Andrew Wallace

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
David Ortiz holds the World Series trophy after their victory over the St. Louis Cardinals, in St. Louis October 27, 2004. The Red Sox won the game 3-0 to sweep the best-of-seven series in four straight games. It was the Red Sox's first World Series win since 1918. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
David Ortiz gets a kiss from manager Terry Francona after their World Series win over the St. Louis Cardinals, in St. Louis, October 27, 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
David Ortiz reaches out to slap hands with a fan during a rolling rally held in honor of the Red Sox World Series Victory in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2004. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
David Ortiz and teammate Derek Lowe react as talk show host Jay Leno rips open his shirt to reveal a 'Papi" t-shirt during a taping of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC studios in Burbank, California, November 1, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
David Ortiz shows off his World Series ring to the fans before the start of the Red Sox home opener against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, April 11, 2005. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
David Ortiz argues with home plate umpire Dan Iassogna over a strike out call on him in a game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, California, June 6, 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2007
Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees and David Ortiz react after an out in the first inning of the All-Star Game in San Francisco, July 10, 2007. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2007
David Ortiz is doused with champagne by Jonathan Papelbon as they celebrate their victory against the Los Angeles Angels in Game 3 of their American League Division Series playoff baseball game in Anaheim, October 7, 2007. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2007
David Ortiz and Red Sox legend Johnny Pesky walk to center field to raise the 2007 World Series banner during pre-game ceremonies before the game against the Detroit Tigers in Boston, April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 08, 2008
Fans watch David Ortiz leave his turn on the bat during a training session in an open camp for the World Baseball Classic in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic, February 5, 2009. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2009
David Ortiz sits with his 4-year-old son D'Angelo as teammate Julio Lugo watches his 3-year-old son, Julio Alejandro, in the dugout during spring training workouts at the team's practice facility in Ft. Myers, Florida February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2009
David Ortiz, playing for the Dominican Republic, laughs in the dugout prior to an exhibition game against the Baltimore Orioles in Ft. Lauderdale March 4, 2009. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2009
Dominican Republic's David Ortiz jokes in the dugout as teammates Hanley Ramirez (C) and Jose Guillan (R), react during exhibition game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Jupiter, Florida March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2009
David Ortiz poses for a photo at a gift donation for children in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, January 4, 2010. Ortiz, whose foundation, the David Ortiz Children's Fund, helps children with limited financial resources to be operated on by specialists from Heart Care Dominicana, an organization which helps poor and indigent children suffering from heart disease. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2010
David Ortiz addresses fans during a pre-game ceremony honoring the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings, before the team's game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park in Boston, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2013
David Ortiz and Jarrod Saltalamacchia applaud as Boston Marathon survivor Jeff Bauman and Carlos Arredondo (R), who helped rescue Bauman, take the field to throw out ceremonial first pitches before the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2013
President Barack Obama poses with David Ortiz for a "selfie" as he welcomes the 2013 World Series champions to the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, April 01, 2014
David Ortiz smiles in the dugout before facing the Tampa Bay Rays in Boston, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2013
David Ortiz hits his 15th home run for the 2014 season against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park, June 12, 2014. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 12, 2014
David Ortiz high-fives outfielder Mookie Betts after hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, September 20, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
David Ortiz celebrates his two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during Game 1 of the World Series at Fenway Park, October 23, 2013. Mandatory Credit: Mark L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2013
David Ortiz talks with media prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, September 24, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
David Ortiz adjusts his goggles as his team celebrates after clinching their division, at Yankee Stadium, September 28, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
David Ortiz celebrates his two-run home run with right fielder Mookie Betts against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, September 30, 2016. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez shares a laugh with David Ortiz prior to a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, October 2, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
The jumbotron plays a video tribute to David Ortiz as part of pregame ceremonies in his honor prior to a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, October 2, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Fans hold signs prior to pregame ceremonies honoring David Ortiz prior to a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, October 2, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
David Ortiz salutes the fans after losing to the Cleveland Indians in Game 3 of the 2016 ALDS at Fenway Park, October 10, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
