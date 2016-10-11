Farewell to David Ortiz
Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz salutes the fans after the loss against the Cleveland Indians in game three of the 2016 ALDS series at Fenway Park. The Indians swept the Boston Red Sox -- and ended David Ortiz's career -- in the American...more
David Ortiz stands in the on-deck circle in Game 4 of their American League Division Series against the Oakland Athletics, at Fenway Park in Boston, October 5, 2003. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Minnesota Twins batter David Ortiz (C) is controlled by teammates Dustan Mohr (L) and Cristian Guzman (R) after after Ortiz rushed the pitcher's mound after being hit by a pitch from Seattle Mariners starter Jamie Moyer at Safeco Field in Seattle,...more
David Ortiz celebrates after his game-winning hit against the Oakland Athletics, in Game 4 of their American League Division Series at Fenway Park in Boston, October 5, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Boston Red Sox manager Grady Little (L) finds David Ortiz (R) relaxing behind his desk as Little returns to his office at Fenway Park in Boston for the first time since the Red Sox were defeated by the New York Yankees in the American League...more
David Ortiz congratulates teammate Kevin Youkilis in the dugout, after the rookie hit a solo home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Pat Hentgen in Toronto, May 15, 2004. REUTERS/Andrew Wallace
David Ortiz holds the World Series trophy after their victory over the St. Louis Cardinals, in St. Louis October 27, 2004. The Red Sox won the game 3-0 to sweep the best-of-seven series in four straight games. It was the Red Sox's first World Series...more
David Ortiz gets a kiss from manager Terry Francona after their World Series win over the St. Louis Cardinals, in St. Louis, October 27, 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
David Ortiz reaches out to slap hands with a fan during a rolling rally held in honor of the Red Sox World Series Victory in Boston, Massachusetts October 30, 2004. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
David Ortiz and teammate Derek Lowe react as talk show host Jay Leno rips open his shirt to reveal a 'Papi" t-shirt during a taping of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC studios in Burbank, California, November 1, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
David Ortiz shows off his World Series ring to the fans before the start of the Red Sox home opener against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, April 11, 2005. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
David Ortiz argues with home plate umpire Dan Iassogna over a strike out call on him in a game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, California, June 6, 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees and David Ortiz react after an out in the first inning of the All-Star Game in San Francisco, July 10, 2007. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
David Ortiz is doused with champagne by Jonathan Papelbon as they celebrate their victory against the Los Angeles Angels in Game 3 of their American League Division Series playoff baseball game in Anaheim, October 7, 2007. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
David Ortiz and Red Sox legend Johnny Pesky walk to center field to raise the 2007 World Series banner during pre-game ceremonies before the game against the Detroit Tigers in Boston, April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fans watch David Ortiz leave his turn on the bat during a training session in an open camp for the World Baseball Classic in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic, February 5, 2009. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
David Ortiz sits with his 4-year-old son D'Angelo as teammate Julio Lugo watches his 3-year-old son, Julio Alejandro, in the dugout during spring training workouts at the team's practice facility in Ft. Myers, Florida February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Hans...more
David Ortiz, playing for the Dominican Republic, laughs in the dugout prior to an exhibition game against the Baltimore Orioles in Ft. Lauderdale March 4, 2009. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Dominican Republic's David Ortiz jokes in the dugout as teammates Hanley Ramirez (C) and Jose Guillan (R), react during exhibition game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Jupiter, Florida March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
David Ortiz poses for a photo at a gift donation for children in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, January 4, 2010. Ortiz, whose foundation, the David Ortiz Children's Fund, helps children with limited financial resources to be operated on by...more
David Ortiz addresses fans during a pre-game ceremony honoring the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings, before the team's game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park in Boston, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
David Ortiz and Jarrod Saltalamacchia applaud as Boston Marathon survivor Jeff Bauman and Carlos Arredondo (R), who helped rescue Bauman, take the field to throw out ceremonial first pitches before the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the...more
President Barack Obama poses with David Ortiz for a "selfie" as he welcomes the 2013 World Series champions to the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
David Ortiz smiles in the dugout before facing the Tampa Bay Rays in Boston, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
David Ortiz hits his 15th home run for the 2014 season against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park, June 12, 2014. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
David Ortiz high-fives outfielder Mookie Betts after hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, September 20, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
David Ortiz celebrates his two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during Game 1 of the World Series at Fenway Park, October 23, 2013. Mandatory Credit: Mark L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports
David Ortiz talks with media prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, September 24, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
David Ortiz adjusts his goggles as his team celebrates after clinching their division, at Yankee Stadium, September 28, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
David Ortiz celebrates his two-run home run with right fielder Mookie Betts against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, September 30, 2016. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez shares a laugh with David Ortiz prior to a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, October 2, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
The jumbotron plays a video tribute to David Ortiz as part of pregame ceremonies in his honor prior to a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, October 2, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Fans hold signs prior to pregame ceremonies honoring David Ortiz prior to a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, October 2, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
David Ortiz salutes the fans after losing to the Cleveland Indians in Game 3 of the 2016 ALDS at Fenway Park, October 10, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
