Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 11, 2012 | 9:55am EDT

Farewell to Robin Gibb

<p>Barry Gibb reacts at the funeral of his brother, Bee Gees star Robin Gibb, at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. Fans lined the streets to pay respects to Robin Gibb whose soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever in 1977 earned the Bee Gees the honor of having the best-selling soundtrack of all time. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Barry Gibb reacts at the funeral of his brother, Bee Gees star Robin Gibb, at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. Fans lined the streets to pay respects to Robin Gibb whose soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever in 1977 earned the...more

Monday, June 11, 2012

Barry Gibb reacts at the funeral of his brother, Bee Gees star Robin Gibb, at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. Fans lined the streets to pay respects to Robin Gibb whose soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever in 1977 earned the Bee Gees the honor of having the best-selling soundtrack of all time. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
1 / 10
<p>The coffin of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees is carried at his funeral at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

The coffin of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees is carried at his funeral at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, June 11, 2012

The coffin of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees is carried at his funeral at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
2 / 10
<p>Robin Gibb's daughter Melissa reacts during the funeral for Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees at St. Mary's Chrurch in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Robin Gibb's daughter Melissa reacts during the funeral for Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees at St. Mary's Chrurch in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, June 11, 2012

Robin Gibb's daughter Melissa reacts during the funeral for Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees at St. Mary's Chrurch in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
3 / 10
<p>The coffin of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees is carried at his funeral at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

The coffin of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees is carried at his funeral at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, June 11, 2012

The coffin of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees is carried at his funeral at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
4 / 10
<p>Dwina Gibb (C), the wife of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees, is comforted by her son Robin-John (RJ) at his funeral in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Dwina Gibb (C), the wife of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees, is comforted by her son Robin-John (RJ) at his funeral in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, June 11, 2012

Dwina Gibb (C), the wife of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees, is comforted by her son Robin-John (RJ) at his funeral in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
5 / 10
<p>Barry Gibb tosses a rose during the funeral of his brother and fellow Bee Gees star Robin Gibb at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Barry Gibb tosses a rose during the funeral of his brother and fellow Bee Gees star Robin Gibb at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, June 11, 2012

Barry Gibb tosses a rose during the funeral of his brother and fellow Bee Gees star Robin Gibb at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
6 / 10
<p>Dwina Gibb, the wife of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees, attends his funeral in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Dwina Gibb, the wife of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees, attends his funeral in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, June 11, 2012

Dwina Gibb, the wife of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees, attends his funeral in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
7 / 10
<p>The coffin of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees is carried at his funeral at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

The coffin of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees is carried at his funeral at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, June 11, 2012

The coffin of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees is carried at his funeral at St. Mary's Church in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
8 / 10
<p>Mourners attend the funeral of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Mourners attend the funeral of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, June 11, 2012

Mourners attend the funeral of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees in Thame, central England June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
9 / 10
<p>Singers perform a tribute to the late Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singers perform a tribute to the late Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 11, 2012

Singers perform a tribute to the late Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Chris Brown "Today"

Chris Brown "Today"

Next Slideshows

Chris Brown

Chris Brown "Today"

Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York.

Jun 08 2012
Germany's next top model

Germany's next top model

Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum."

Jun 07 2012
CMT Music Awards

CMT Music Awards

Toby Keith and Kristen Bell host as Carrie Underwood wins big.

Jun 07 2012
Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

Jun 07 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast