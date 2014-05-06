Farming a war-torn land
An Afghan farmer harvests wheat at his farm on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan farmers plow a field in front of a niche that once held a giant Buddha, in Bamiyan province April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A truck carrying villagers drives past on a road as seen from a bunker of U.S. soldiers from Task Force "No Fear" 3rd Platoon, Alpha Company, 2-27 Infantry in Outpost Bari Alai in Kunar, Afghanistan September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro more
An Afghan farmer harvests wheat at his farm on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan children walk out of a field as they carry cotton clumps in containers balanced on their heads on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz
A farmer throws fertilizer in a field in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
An Afghan farmer carrying bags walks past U.S. soldiers, during an early morning patrol near the village of Qandaro in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar province July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Afghan men harvest opium in a poppy field in a village in Golestan district of Farah province, May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Afghan family transports their harvest on a donkey next to a U.S soldier securing the area in the village of Baubus in Logar Province in Afghanistan July 20, 2009. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Afghans walk on a road between agricultural plots that have been newly planted with vegetable seeds near a U.S. military base in Jalalabad, eastern Afghanistan March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man harvests wheat in Bamiyan, located in central Afghanistan August 16, 2009. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An Afghan man pushes a hand cart through empty wheat fields on the outskirts of Kabul August 9, 2006. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An aerial view of a residential area beside vegetable fields in Kunar province in eastern Afghanistan September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Afghan boys stand in a poppy field as U.S Marines patrol a village in Golestan district of Farah province, May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Afghan farmers work on a rice field in Nangarhar province October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz
An Afghan policeman uses a ladder to climb inside a barn in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Afghan farmers dig a potato field in front of snow covered mountains, in Bamiyan province April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan boy harvests wheat at his father's farm outside Kabul June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan farmer sifts dust out of harvested wheat in Bamiyan, about 240km (149 miles) northwest of Kabul August 26, 2005. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghani children look at a U.S. Marine as he patrols a poppy field in the area of Karez-e-Sayyidi, near Marjah district, Helmand province, April 18, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
