Pictures | Tue Oct 7, 2014 | 6:45pm EDT

Farming for salmon

A diver swims in a pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, during a daily inspection of the nets at a Tasmanian salmon farm owned by Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd located at Hideaway Bay, south of Hobart June 2, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A diver prepares to leap into a pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, during a daily inspection of the nets at a Tasmanian salmon farm owned by Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd located at Hideaway Bay, south of Hobart June 2, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Tasmanian salmon swim in a pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, during a daily inspection of the nets at a Tasmanian salmon farm owned by Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd located at Hideaway Bay, south of Hobart June 2, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A diver leaps into a pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, during a daily inspection of the nets at a Tasmanian salmon farm owned by Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd located at Hideaway Bay, south of Hobart June 2, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A netted pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, is seen floating on Hideaway Bay at a Tasmanian salmon farm owned by Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd, south of Hobart June 2, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A deckhand prepares to pull alongside a pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, during a daily inspection of the nets at a Tasmanian salmon farm owned by Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd located at Hideaway Bay, south of Hobart June 2, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Workers check a pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, during a daily inspection of the nets at a Tasmanian salmon farm owned by Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd located at Hideaway Bay, south of Hobart June 2, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A worker drives a boat towards a pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, during a daily inspection of the nets at a Tasmanian salmon farm owned by Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd located at Hideaway Bay, south of Hobart June 2, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A seal rests on a float attached to a pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, at a Tasmanian salmon farm owned by Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd located at Hideaway Bay, south of Hobart June 2, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A worker fillets a Tasmanian salmon at the processing plant for Tassal Group Ltd located in the town of Dover, south of Hobart June 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A worker inspects a Tasmanian salmon fillet at the processing plant for Tassal Group Ltd located in the town of Dover, south of Hobart June 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A worker inspects a Tasmanian salmon fillet at the processing plant for Tassal Group Ltd located in the town of Dover, south of Hobart June 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
