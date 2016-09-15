Fashion fit for a Queen
Curator Caroline de Guitaut, poses with an evening gown worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. The exhibition Fashioning a Reign: 90 Years of Style from The Queen's Wardrobe, will show at the castle from...more
A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with dresses worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
EMBARGOED UNTIL 23:01 GMT SEPTEMBER 15, 2016. A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with a dress worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in the Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain September 15, 2016. The exhibition...more
A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with dresses worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with pantomime outfits worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret in the 1943 production of Aladdin. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with a dress worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with pantomime outfits worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret in the 1943 production of Aladdin. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with hats worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The gown worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth during the annual Royal Garter Ceremony is seen on a mannequin alongside other outfits. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Curator Caroline de Guitaut, poses with an evening gown worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in the Green Drawing Room. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A member of staff of the Royal Collection looks at dresses worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Dresses worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth are seen on mannequins in the Crimson Drawing Room. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with dresses worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
