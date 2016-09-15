Edition:
Fashion fit for a Queen

Curator Caroline de Guitaut, poses with an evening gown worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. The exhibition Fashioning a Reign: 90 Years of Style from The Queen's Wardrobe, will show at the castle from September 17 to January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with dresses worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

EMBARGOED UNTIL 23:01 GMT SEPTEMBER 15, 2016. A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with a dress worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in the Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain September 15, 2016. The exhibition Fashioning a Reign: 90 Years of Style from The Queen's Wardrobe, will show at the castle from September 17, 2016 to January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with dresses worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with pantomime outfits worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret in the 1943 production of Aladdin. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with a dress worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with pantomime outfits worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret in the 1943 production of Aladdin. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with hats worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The gown worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth during the annual Royal Garter Ceremony is seen on a mannequin alongside other outfits. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Curator Caroline de Guitaut, poses with an evening gown worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in the Green Drawing Room. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A member of staff of the Royal Collection looks at dresses worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Dresses worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth are seen on mannequins in the Crimson Drawing Room. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with dresses worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

