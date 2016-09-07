Edition:
United States
Tue Sep 6, 2016

Fashion for Hillary

Designer Prabal Gurung (2nd R) walks with models during a presentation of the "Made for History Collection", supporting the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Clinton supporter Kristen Blush laughs before a presentation of the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Designer Marcus Wainwright (L) joins models during a presentation of the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Chelsea Clinton speaks before a presentation of the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman walks to her seat before a presentation of the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model prepares backstage before a presentation of the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Designer Diane von Furstenberg (L) joins models during a presentation of the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations from the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations from the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Anna Wintour speaks before a presentation of the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations from the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman types on her phone before a presentation of the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations from the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations from the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Designer Tory Burch (L) joins models during a presentation of the "Made for History Collection". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Designer Thakoon Panichgul walks with models during a presentation of the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Chelsea Clinton speaks with Demi Lovato after a presentation of the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

