Fashion for Hillary
Designer Prabal Gurung (2nd R) walks with models during a presentation of the "Made for History Collection", supporting the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Clinton supporter Kristen Blush laughs before a presentation of the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Marcus Wainwright (L) joins models during a presentation of the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chelsea Clinton speaks before a presentation of the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman walks to her seat before a presentation of the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model prepares backstage before a presentation of the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Diane von Furstenberg (L) joins models during a presentation of the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations from the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations from the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Anna Wintour speaks before a presentation of the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations from the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman types on her phone before a presentation of the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations from the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations from the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Tory Burch (L) joins models during a presentation of the "Made for History Collection". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Thakoon Panichgul walks with models during a presentation of the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chelsea Clinton speaks with Demi Lovato after a presentation of the "Made for History Collection" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
