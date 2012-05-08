Fashion from "India's Galliano"
Katy Perry is photographed as she arrives at the 27th annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards at the Renaissance Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood, California April 21, 2010. REUTERS/David McNew
Indian designer Manish Arora is seen with models after he presented his Spring/Summer 2010 collection during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald and Katy Perry hold awards at the 27th annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards at the Renaissance Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood, California April 21, 2010. REUTERS/David McNew
A model presents a creation as part of Indian designer Manish Arora's Spring/Summer 2010 collection during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Katy Perry hosts the MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony in Liverpool, northern England, November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A model presents a creation from Indian designer Manish Arora's Spring/Summer 2009 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 19, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Lady Gaga leaves the MTV Europe Music Awards in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora for fashion house Paco Rabanne as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model wears a skirt for designer Manish Arora during his Autumn/Winter 2007 show at London Fashion Week in London February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Model Heidi Klum is pictured during the television show "Wetten, dass..?" (Let's Make a Bet) at the "Coliseo Balear" bull fighting arena in Palma de Mallorca on the Balearic Island of Mallorca June 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Reina/Pool
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall/Winter 2010/11 women's collection show during Paris Fashion Week on March 4, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora for fashion house Paco Rabanne as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
M.I.A. arrives at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A model presents a creation from Indian designer Manish Arora's Spring/Summer 2009 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 19, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
A model presents a creation from Indian designer Manish Arora's Spring/Summer 2009 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 19, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Singer Nicki Minaj arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Indian designer Manish Arora poses with model at the end of his Fall/Winter 2010/11 women's collection show during Paris Fashion Week on March 4, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2011 women's collection during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Rosy de Palma (R) and Indian designer Manish Arora hold hands at the end of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A model displays an outfit designed by Manish Arora during a fashion show on the third day of Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A magician performs with a model who presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Indian designer Manish Arora (C) appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2011 women's collection during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A model presents a creation as part of Indian designer Manish Arora's Spring/Summer 2010 collection during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Models present creations as part of Indian designer Manish Arora's Spring/Summer 2010 collection during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Models display creations by Indian fashion designer Manish Arora during the "India Now" festival at the Victora and Albert museum in London September 7, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Indian designer Manish Arora poses with model at the end of his Fall/Winter 2010/11 women's collection show during Paris Fashion Week on March 4, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Models present creations from Indian designer Manish Arora's Spring/Summer 2009 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 19, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
