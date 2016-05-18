Fashion highlights from Cannes
Model Ana Beatriz Barros poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Helen Mirren poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Jourdan Dunn poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Bella Hadid poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Yves Herman
Model Irina Shayk poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Yves Herman
Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A guest poses on red carpet for the screening of the film "Ma' Rosa". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Carolina Parsons poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Frederique Bel poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Andi Eigenmann poses during a photocall for the film "Ma' Rosa". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Model Barbara Palvin poses on red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Natasha Poly poses on red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Soko poses during a photocall for the film "Voir Du Pays" (The Stopover). REUTERS/Yves Herman
Model Karlie Kloss poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Model Izabel Goulart poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Yves Herman
A guest holds an handbag as she pose on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Model Luma Grothe poses on red carpet as he arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Handbags of guests are pictured on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Ana de Armas poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the screening of the film "Hands of Stone". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Model Kendall Jenner poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon). REUTERS/Yves Herman
Model Kate Moss poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Loveling". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
The rings on the fingers of cast member Rossy De Palma are pictured as she attends a news conference for the film "Julieta" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Soccer player Hatem Ben Arfa (R) and a guest pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of film "Loving. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Toni Garrn poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of film "Loving". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Araya A. Hargate poses on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon). REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Riley Keough poses on the red carpet after the screening of the film "American Honey". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Jury member actress and singer Vanessa Paradis poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon). REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Blake Lively poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Ma loute" (Slack Bay) in competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Araya A. Hargate poses as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Model Petra Nemcova poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon). REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Model Chanel Iman arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Hands of Stone". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon). REUTERS/Yves Herman
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai (L) and actress Blake Lively pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "The BFG" (Le Bon Gros Geant). REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Singer Li Yuchun poses on red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The BFG" (Le Bon Gros Geant). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Blake Lively poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The BFG" (Le Bon Gros Geant). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Singer Cheryl Fernandez-Versini aka Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Ma loute" (Slack Bay). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Marion Cotillard poses on the red carpet after the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon). REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Eva Longoria poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Bianca Balti poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society". REUTERS/Yves Herman
