Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 13, 2012 | 1:35pm EDT

Fashionistas

<p>Jazsalyn McNeil poses for a series of triptych portraits outside the tents at the Spring/Summer 2013 shows at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. She is from Charlotte, North Carolina and this is her first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Jazsalyn McNeil poses for a series of triptych portraits outside the tents at the Spring/Summer 2013 shows at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. She is from Charlotte, North Carolina and this is her first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri more

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Jazsalyn McNeil poses for a series of triptych portraits outside the tents at the Spring/Summer 2013 shows at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. She is from Charlotte, North Carolina and this is her first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 20
<p>Tessa Morehouse of Virginia attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Tessa Morehouse of Virginia attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Tessa Morehouse of Virginia attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
2 / 20
<p>Leah Marville of Barbados attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Leah Marville of Barbados attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Leah Marville of Barbados attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
3 / 20
<p>Stephanie Winston Wolkoff of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
4 / 20
<p>Andre Benton of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. He has been attending the event for twelve years. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Andre Benton of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. He has been attending the event for twelve years. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Andre Benton of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. He has been attending the event for twelve years. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
5 / 20
<p>Andersen Phlip (L) and Casey Smith of Sydney attend New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Andersen Phlip (L) and Casey Smith of Sydney attend New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Andersen Phlip (L) and Casey Smith of Sydney attend New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
6 / 20
<p>Bobbie Austin of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. She has been attending the event for two years. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Bobbie Austin of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. She has been attending the event for two years. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Bobbie Austin of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. She has been attending the event for two years. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
7 / 20
<p>Salome Peterelli of Switzerland attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Salome Peterelli of Switzerland attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Salome Peterelli of Switzerland attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
8 / 20
<p>Liz Whinnem of Connecticut attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Liz Whinnem of Connecticut attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Liz Whinnem of Connecticut attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
9 / 20
<p>Designer Autumn Hawk of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Designer Autumn Hawk of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Designer Autumn Hawk of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
10 / 20
<p>Joe Hubrich attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Joe Hubrich attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Joe Hubrich attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
11 / 20
<p>Yuki Shimomura of Japan attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Yuki Shimomura of Japan attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Yuki Shimomura of Japan attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
12 / 20
<p>Marcus Mayhem of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Marcus Mayhem of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Marcus Mayhem of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
13 / 20
<p>Brandon Jerrod of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Brandon Jerrod of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Brandon Jerrod of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
14 / 20
<p>Anthony Pedraza of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Anthony Pedraza of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Anthony Pedraza of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
15 / 20
<p>Clarence de Vil of Wisconsin attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Clarence de Vil of Wisconsin attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Clarence de Vil of Wisconsin attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
16 / 20
<p>Benjamin Pena of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Benjamin Pena of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Benjamin Pena of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
17 / 20
<p>Ethan Millspaugh of Dallas attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Ethan Millspaugh of Dallas attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Ethan Millspaugh of Dallas attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
18 / 20
<p>Anna Dello Russo of Italy attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Anna Dello Russo of Italy attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Anna Dello Russo of Italy attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
19 / 20
<p>Nicoletta Reggio poses for a series of triptych portraits outside the tents at the Spring/Summer 2013 shows at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. She is from Milan, Italy and this is her first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Nicoletta Reggio poses for a series of triptych portraits outside the tents at the Spring/Summer 2013 shows at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. She is from Milan, Italy and this is her first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Nicoletta Reggio poses for a series of triptych portraits outside the tents at the Spring/Summer 2013 shows at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. She is from Milan, Italy and this is her first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Toronto International Film Fest

Toronto International Film Fest

Next Slideshows

Toronto International Film Fest

Toronto International Film Fest

Celebrities step into the spotlight, promoting their latest films during TIFF.

Sep 13 2012
NY Fashion Week

NY Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

Sep 12 2012
People's

People's "Best Dressed"

Gwyneth Paltrow tops People magazine's "Best Dressed" list.

Sep 12 2012
What models eat

What models eat

Edamame, noodles and sandwiches are just a few of the snacks that models have been photographed eating backstage.

Sep 10 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast